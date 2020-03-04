×

New Europe Nabs World Rights to Jan P. Matuszynski’s ‘Leave No Traces’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jan Matuszynski
CREDIT: New Europe Film Sales

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has acquired world rights for the upcoming drama “Leave No Traces,” from acclaimed Polish director Jan P. Matuszyński (“The Last Family”), produced by Aurum Film, the production house behind Jan Komasa’s Oscar-nominated “Corpus Christi.”

“Leave No Traces” is based on the real-life story of a young man who witnesses the fatal beating of his friend by the police in ‘80s Warsaw. Determined to testify about the killing in court, he must stand up to the full force of Poland’s communist regime.

Pic is produced by Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham for Aurum Film, in coproduction with Canal+ Polksa and Mikuláš Novotný’s Background Films (Czech Republic), with the support of the Polish Film Institute and the Czech Film Fund. The film is slated to premiere in 2021. Kino Świat will release in Poland.

Matuszyński’s last feature, “The Last Family,” was a disturbing biopic of the late-20th-century painter Zdzisław Beksiński and his troubled family. Pic world premiered at the Locarno Film Festival and played over 100 festivals, with New Europe selling to key territories including the U.K., France, Sweden, and China. “Corpus Christi” has sold to more than 60 territories after racking up more than 1.5 million admissions in Poland.

New Europe’s EFM line-up includes Valdimar Johannsson’s Icelandic supernatural drama “Lamb,” starring Noomi Rapace; Dutch director Malou Reymann’s “A Perfectly Normal Family,” which won Rotterdam’s VPRO Big Screen Award; Ezequiel Radusky’s Argentinian dramedy “Planta Permanente” (The Lunchroom), which scooped a best actress award at the Mar del Plata Film Festival; and “Disco,” the Toronto and San Sebastian player from Norwegian helmer Jorunn Myklebust Syversen.

Popular on Variety

 

More Film

  • Adam Shankman arrives at the Los

    Adam Shankman to Direct 'Hocus Pocus 2' at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Adam Shankman will direct “Hocus Pocus 2” at Disney Plus, sources tell Variety. The film — a sequel to 1993’s cult hit “Hocus Pocus” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — was written by “Workaholics” writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo. Shankman is currently in pre-production on Disney’s “Enchanted” sequel, titled “Disenchanted.” It’s [...]

  • Atanas Georgiev

    ‘Honeyland’ Producer Atanas Georgiev Preps Two New Projects

    Atanas Georgiev, producer of North Macedonia’s dual Academy Award nominee “Honeyland,” is prepping two new projects. Riding the spectacular success of Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s acclaimed debut that was nominated in both the documentary and international feature film categories, Georgiev is developing a documentary about a disabled carpenter on a journey to become a [...]

  • Jan Matuszynski

    New Europe Nabs World Rights to Jan P. Matuszynski's 'Leave No Traces' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has acquired world rights for the upcoming drama “Leave No Traces,” from acclaimed Polish director Jan P. Matuszyński (“The Last Family”), produced by Aurum Film, the production house behind Jan Komasa’s Oscar-nominated “Corpus Christi.” “Leave No Traces” is based on the real-life story of a young [...]

  • Movie Theater

    What Happens if Coronavirus Forces U.S. Movie Theaters to Close?

    Theater owners argue that the movie business has survived for decades, enduring new challenges from “peak TV” and streaming, because it offers up a communal experience. Nothing, they maintain, beats watching a comic-book epic or a horror pic in a darkened room full of fellow movie fans. But the same qualities that have helped the [...]

  • Carlo Mirabella-Davis Swallow Director

    How Director Carlo Mirabella-Davis Gets Personal With 'Swallow'

    “Swallow” was inspired by writer-director Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ grandmother, who was an obsessive handwasher in the 1950s. “She would go through four cakes of soap a day and 12 bottles of rubbing alcohol a week,” he says. She was eventually institutionalized, where she underwent electroshock and insulin shock therapies and a bilateral lobotomy. “I wanted to [...]

  • The Batman batmobile

    'The Batman' Director Reveals Batmobile First Look

    “The Batman” director Matt Reeves revealed the official first look at the Batmobile on Twitter on Wednesday, further establishing the filmmaker’s gritty, grounded, almost DIY take on the iconic comic book hero. In three shadowy images, the Caped Crusader’s trusty vehicle appears to be an enhanced version of a standard muscle car, with an exposed [...]

  • Haley Bennett Swallow

    'Swallow' Star Haley Bennett Comes Into Her Own With Producing Debut

    Haley Bennett was 19 when she made her film debut as pop star Cora Corman in 2007’s “Music and Lyrics.” About nine years later, after appearing in about a dozen more movies, she was hailed as Hollywood’s next big starlet for her starring role opposite Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in the 2016 remake of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad