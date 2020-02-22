The Tiger Rising” is set in rural Florida, where a reserved 12-year-old Rob Horton (Luke Roessler) lets his imagination run wild, a contrast to his sad reality of a bullied boy who just lost his mother. One day, however, he comes across a Bengal tiger, hidden in the woods and held captive by a mean-spirited motel owner, Beauchamp (Dennis Quaid). With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May (Queen Latifah), and the stubborn new girl in school Sistine (Madalen Mills), Rob must decide if to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief.