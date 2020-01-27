×

Apple and A24 Partner to Buy Documentary ‘Boys State’ Out of Sundance

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steven Garza appears in Boys State by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Thorsten Thielow.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Sundance Institute

Apple and A24 have partnered to buy the Sundance documentary “Boys State,” Variety has confirmed. The sale, for $10 million, represents one of the biggest pacts ever for a non-fiction film.

“Boys State,” a political coming-of-age story, follows annual rite of passage in which a thousand teenage boys from across Texas come together to build a representative government from the ground up. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance, in the shadow of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and fierce partisan squabbling in D.C.

The pact is for global rights. “Boys State” was directed and produced by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine (“The Overnighters”).

Moss and McBaine said, “It’s been an incredible experience watching audiences fall in love with the kids featured in ‘Boys State’ at Sundance.  Along with Concordia Studio, we are thrilled to partner with two incredible companies, Apple and A24, that will help bring ‘Boys State’ to audiences all over the world.”
Apple is a new player in the original content space. Its upcoming feature film slate includes “On The Rocks,” directed by Sofia Coppola, and “The Sky Is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker. Both are in partnership with A24.
Submarine negotiated the deal on behalf of Concordia Studio, the producer of “Boys State.” Apple heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht led the acquisition at Sundance.

More Film

  • Hillary Clinton - Sundance

    Hillary Clinton Gets Candid About Feminism, Beyonce and 'Little Women' (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the breakout projects at this year’s Sundance Film Festival is “Hillary,” a four-hour docu-series about Hillary Clinton. The former first lady, Secretary of State and first woman presidential nominee from a major political party sat down for 35 hours of interviews with director Nanette Burstein, who also poured through exclusive footage from the [...]

  • Steven Garza appears in Boys State

    Apple and A24 Partner to Buy Documentary 'Boys State' Out of Sundance

    Apple and A24 have partnered to buy the Sundance documentary “Boys State,” Variety has confirmed. The sale, for $10 million, represents one of the biggest pacts ever for a non-fiction film. “Boys State,” a political coming-of-age story, follows annual rite of passage in which a thousand teenage boys from across Texas come together to build [...]

  • Sandy Powell Costume Design The Irishman

    Mayes C. Rubeo, Sandy Powell Lead Below-the-Line Surge in Women Oscar Noms

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences was quick to point out on Jan. 13 as the Oscar nominations were announced, that “A record 62 women were nominated, almost one-third of this year’s nominees.” Twenty of those below-the-line nominations were for women and minorities, including Sandy Powell, who secured her 15th nomination for “The [...]

  • Saoirse Ronan Awards Season Fashion

    Saoirse Ronan's Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman Creates 'Strong, Feminine Woman'

    Elizabeth Saltzman wanted Saoirse Ronan’s “Little Women” press tour looks to reflect her character: “A strong, feminine woman with a little masculinity mixed in.” In designing a Golden Globes dress, Saltzman spoke about Ronan with the Celine team. “We talked about Saoirse being effortless, sensual and cool — and not trying too hard,” she says. [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    George MacKay Talks '1917' and Filming in the Trenches

    George MacKay delivers a star-making performance in “1917.” After making his film debut at age 10 in the 2003 live-action “Peter Pan,” he played occasional film and TV roles and realized at age 19 “acting is what I wanted to do.” Since then, he’s appeared in an earlier WWI saga, “Private Peaceful,” and played Viggo [...]

  • Palm Springs Sundance

    Neon, Hulu Chasing Worldwide Rights Deal on Andy Samberg's 'Palm Springs'

    Tom Quinn’s Neon and streamer Hulu are looking to partner on a multi-million dollar, worldwide rights deal for Andy Samberg’s Sundance comedy “Palm Springs,” sources told Variety. Neon would take the film out theatrically while Hulu would retain rights for streaming customers around the world, said the insiders familiar with talks. One report valued the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad