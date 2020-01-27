Apple and A24 Partner to Buy Documentary ‘Boys State’ Out of Sundance

Apple and A24 have partnered to buy the Sundance documentary “Boys State,” Variety has confirmed. The sale, for $10 million, represents one of the biggest pacts ever for a non-fiction film.

“Boys State,” a political coming-of-age story, follows annual rite of passage in which a thousand teenage boys from across Texas come together to build a representative government from the ground up. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance, in the shadow of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and fierce partisan squabbling in D.C.

The pact is for global rights. “Boys State” was directed and produced by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine (“The Overnighters”).

Moss and McBaine said, “It’s been an incredible experience watching audiences fall in love with the kids featured in ‘Boys State’ at Sundance. Along with Concordia Studio, we are thrilled to partner with two incredible companies, Apple and A24, that will help bring ‘Boys State’ to audiences all over the world.”

Apple is a new player in the original content space. Its upcoming feature film slate includes “On The Rocks,” directed by Sofia Coppola, and “The Sky Is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker. Both are in partnership with A24.

Submarine negotiated the deal on behalf of Concordia Studio, the producer of “Boys State.” Apple heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht led the acquisition at Sundance.