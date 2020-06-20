Annecy 2020: A Cloaked Tale of Female Resistance Leads Mifa’s Animation du Monde Pitches

A selection of short format pitches from around the world kicked off the last day in the first week of presentations at Annecy’s virtual animation market.

It was led by “The Wasp and the Hummingbird” (“Avispa y Colibrí”) a Peruvian tale of subtle female emancipation from French-Peruvian director Aida del Solar and Lima-based Apus Studios.

Inspired by historical facts, the project aims to celebrate the 200-year anniversary of the country’s independence from the Spanish, set to take place in July next year.

The 12-minute 2D animated short focuses on a 300-year old movement, Tapada Limeña,- the name given to women in Lima who wore head coverings that left just one sultry eye exposed.

The covering – which cuts a striking image on the project’s artwork – enabled these women to pass through society freely – their anonymity also allowing them to impart important information to key men leading the revolt against Spanish colonialists.

The story’s main characters are a gentrified European descendent and her Afro-American slave, who discover how to become equals by playing an active role in the Tapadas movement.

The roster of all-female talent includes Apus’ producer Dafne de Vinatea; graphic designers Angela Lucero, Carla Montalvo and Yujia Wang, as well storyboard artist Andrea Chaez. The project is currently seeking more designers and compositors.

Apus is also currently in talks with Spanish Peruvian singer-songwriter Sara Van to lend her vocals to the project and is also keen to create a networking team connecting European and Latin American artists to support and/or co-produce on the project.

“We want to design a Kickstarter campaign around the concept of making this an empowering project for women in animation in Latin America,” De Vinatea said.