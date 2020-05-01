New Movies to Watch This Week: ‘The Half of It,’ ‘All Day and a Night,’ ‘Ema’

While drive-in theaters remain virtually the only theaters still open in the U.S. (and a good place to see a new release like haunted-tree horror “The Wretched”), distributors are getting creative about how to release indie and foreign films.

“Jackie” director Pablo Larraín’s latest, “Ema,” debuts for free on Mubi for one day, teasing a future fall theatrical release planned by Music Box. And Oscilloscope uses the emerging virtual cinema model to debut fiction-doc hybrid “The Infiltrators,” in which undocumented activists find a way to liberate deportation-bound detainees from inside a detention center. Plus, Netflix subscribers get (at least) five original features to justify the subscription.

Here are all the new releases, with excerpts from reviews and links to where you can watch them.

The Assistant Courtesy of Bleecker Street

Independent films, directly on demand:

The Assistant (Kitty Green)

Distributor: Rent on Amazon, iTunes and Hulu

It’s a woefully familiar situation when the dramatic arts try to engage with current events, only to falter because they arrive before audiences are willing to confront the real-deal traumas they seek to explore. “Too soon,” say the critics. But in the case of this exasperatingly low-key look at gender dynamics in the workplace that began as an exposé of sexual misconduct on college campuses and morphed into a commentary on the Harvey Weinstein scandal — the world is more than ready, and it’s more a case of “too little, too late.” — Peter Debruge

Bull (Annie Silverstein)

Where to Find It: Rent on Amazon and other on-demand platforms

Annie Silverstein’s rough-edged debut begins the same way her short film “Skunk” did. But if “Skunk” promised big things to come, then the director’s five-years-later “Bull” is a disappointment, coming off too much like its predecessor, rather than a different kind of animal. Both are shaky, faux-thentic portraits of South Texas teens who don’t have a lot of options, and who could at any moment make a decision that inadvertently derails their future.

— Peter Debruge

Ema (Pablo Larraín)

Distributor: Music Box Films

Where to Find It: Available free for one day only (May 1) on Mubi

If you’re looking to meet a shock-of-the-new, beyond-punk vanguard girl who’s so out there and alienated, and maybe liberated, that you’ve never quite seen the likes of her, you could do worse than spend 102 minutes in the company of Ema (Mariana Di Girolamo, like Garbo on mood stabilizers). “Ema” won’t be everyone’s cup of spiked tea. But even as “Ema” parades itself as a prickly art object, one that refuses to invite the viewer in, it has a crucial element in common with “Jackie”: the way that Larraín fixates on his heroine.

— Owen Gleiberman

Tammy’s Always Dying (Amy Jo Johnson)

Distributor: Quiver Distribution

Where to Find It: Rent on Amazon, iTunes and other on-demand platforms

“Tammy’s Always Dying” belongs to that peculiarly Canadian school of depressing sad-sack comedies about dysfunctional relationships between generally annoying people whom we’re nonetheless meant to somehow feel warm and fuzzy about. Neither better or worse than most of a generally meh subgenre, this competently crafted feature may attract a tad more attention due to top-billed Felicity Huffman, who sees her first notable big-screen lead in some time coincide with the high-profile college bribery scandal. — Dennis Harvey

The Wretched (Brett Pierce, Drew T. Pierce)

Distributor: IFC Films

Where to Find It: Rent on iTunes and other on-demand platforms

While vampires and zombies are evergreen horror movie favorites, the motion picture arts have not been particularly kind to that bush-league cousin, the killer tree-spirit. Good fun in a vaguely retro, “Lost Boys”-type teen horror way, this polished, well-paced middleweight nightmare will please most genre fans, while announcing the writer-directors as ready for major-studio assignments. With likable performances keeping us emotionally grounded in a fat-free narrative progress, this may not be terribly scary, but it has nary a dull moment. — Dennis Harvey

15 Years (Yuval Hadadi)

Distributor: Breaking Glass Pictures

Where to Find It: Rent on Amazon and other on-demand platforms

Fifteen years into a relationship, a gay architect must confront his partner’s desire to have children in this Israeli drama.

Hot Water (Larry Rippenkroeger)

Distributor: Self-released

Where to Find It: Rent on Vimeo and other on-demand platforms

A look at the issue of infertility from a male perspective, dealing with issues such as in vitro fertilization and mental health.

In the Heart of the World (Gabriel Martins, Maurílio Martins)

Distributor: Cinema Tropical

Where to Find It: Watch via Tropical on Demand

One of three recent(ish) Brazilian movies launching on VOD this week, this Contagem-set drama focuses on poor residents looking for a way up.

Until the Birds Return (Karim Moussaoui)

Distributor: 1091 Media

Where to Find It: Rent on Amazon and other on-demand platforms

This Algerian drama, which debuted in Un Certain Regard at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, interweaves three different stories.

Vanilla (Will Dennis)

Distributor: Gravitas Ventures

Where to Find It: Rent on Apple and other on-demand platforms

A mismatched couple make a long first date out of a road trip to New Orleans in this romantic comedy starring writer-director Will Dennis.

All Day and a Night Netflix

New to Netflix

All Day and a Night (Joe Robert Cole)

Where to Find It: Netflix

The film’s implicit premise is that when raw young inner-city criminals become onscreen characters, even when they’re treated sympathetically they’re almost always mythologized. And that’s a way of tamping down on their humanity. Joe Robert Cole, the writer-director of “All Day and a Night,” is the co-screenwriter of “Black Panther,” and with this movie he becomes a filmmaker to watch. His staging is so no-frills that at first you may think it’s too neutral. Yet there’s a dramatic potency to this kind of scruffy, lived-in authenticity. Cole lays bare the operations of a world that’s been milked, too often, for gangsta kicks. — Owen Gleiberman

The Half of It (Alice Wu)

Where to Find It: Netflix

Ellie Chu is a small-town Cyrano, with a twist, in Netflix original “The Half of It,” which could well be the most literary high school movie to come along in the short lives of its adolescent audience — and not just because writer-director Alice Wu was loosely inspired by a late-19th-century French play that most teens won’t have read (although they might have seen “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” which also drew from Edmond Rostand). “The Half of It” qualifies as literary because it loves language; it relishes reading, respects writing and believes in the power of words to make skeptics fall in love. — Peter Debruge

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Daniel H. Birman)

Where to Find It: Netflix

Tracing the contours and reversals of an ugly legal affair that initially saw underage sex worker Cyntoia Brown sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an adult predator, Daniel H. Birman’s documentary is most rewarding when it focuses on messy human complexities over chilly courtroom process. What begins as seemingly another lurid Netflix true-crime excavation emerges as a considerably more affecting testament to the damage wrought by generation upon generation of sexual abuse.

— Guy Lodge

A Secret Love (Chris Bolan)

Where to Find It: Netflix

Doris Day’s Oscar-winning chart-topper “Secret Love” billows wistfully through the opening credits of Chris Bolan’s adoring documentary portrait of a lesbian partnership entering its twilight years, and it’s an apt choice. Just as the song’s lyrical subtext didn’t prevent it being heard by the mainstream as a standard heterosexual love song, so did Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel pass for decades in general society as “friends” or “cousins,” the supposedly platonic nature of their relationship unquestioned even by some close family members. — Guy Lodge

Mrs. Serial Killer (Shirish Kunder)

Where to Find It: Netflix

Who knows? This movie wasn’t on Netflix’s release calendar, but this Indian thriller launched May 1 and has a catchy title.

The Infiltrators Courtesy of Chicago Media Project

Documentaries On Demand

The Infiltrators (Alex Rivera, Cristina Ibarra)

Distributor: Oscilloscope Laboratories

Where to Find It: Choose a virtual cinema to support

An unconventional documentary, comprised mostly of reenactments, about a group of immigration activists who turn themselves over to ICE in order to help liberate undocumented detainees from the inside.

The Easy Bit (Tom Webb)

Distributor: Self-released

Where to Find It: Rent on Vimeo and other on-demand platforms

Capital in the Twenty-First Century (Justin Pemberton)

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Where to Find It: Opening in virtual limited release, in partnership with Film Forum

Timed to International Worker’s Day, this documentary adaptation of the Thomas Piketty bestseller takes a hard look at economic inequality.

An Engineer Imagines (Marcus Robinson)

Distributor: Music Box

Where to Find It: Choose a virtual cinema to support

Structural engineer Peter Rice helped pull off the Sydney Opera House and Paris’ Pompidou Centre. This film explores his iconic work.