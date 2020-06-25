Woody Allen’s ‘Rifkin’s Festival’ to Open San Sebastian in September

Woody Allen’s “Rifkin’s Festival” will world premiere this September as it opens the 68th edition of the San Sebastian Intl Film Festival where it will play out of competition.

San Sebastian’s Kursaal building hosted the film’s initial announcement 11 months ago where, apart for a boycott by the leftist Basque party EH Bildu of a reception thrown for Allen by the mayor of San Sebastian, the reception in Spain for Allen has largely been warm.

“Rifkin’s Festival” was shot last summer in San Sebastian and the surrounding area. In the film, a married American couple attend the San Sebastian Festival where they are caught up in the glitz and glamor of the event and the Basque charm of the Cantabria coast. The wife has an affair with a brilliant French movie director while her husband falls in love with a beautiful Spanish local.

Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, Wallace Shawn and Christoph Waltz lead the cast. It’s produced by Gravier Productions, Wildside and Spain’s The Mediapro Studio, who’s parent company Mediapro co-produced previous Allen films “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Midnight in Paris,” both of which won Academy Awards: a best supporting actress Oscar for Penelope Cruz in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” the first Oscar ever won by a Spanish actress, and an original screenplay award for Allen on “Midnight in Paris.”

