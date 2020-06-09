Wizart Sells U.K., India, Africa on ‘Snow Queen’ and ‘Sheep & Wolves’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Russian toon house Wizart Animation has closed deals for the U.K., India, and across the African continent for two of its leading feature film franchises. The deals were announced Tuesday during the Key Buyers Event: Digital Edition, a showcase of the latest Russian productions organized by film promotion body Roskino.

Signature Entertainment has acquired U.K. rights to “Sheep & Wolves: Pig Deal” and “The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands,” the latest instalments in the blockbuster animated feature franchises. “Mirrorlands” will be released theatrically on July 10 and will be available on VOD platforms in November, while “Pig Deal” will be available on home entertainment Aug. 10.

“Signature are thrilled to be releasing ‘Sheep & Wolves: Pig Deal’ and ‘The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands’ in the U.K. & Ireland,” says Signature’s Katie Wilkinson. “Both are very appealing, great quality animations and are strong additions to our 2020 slate, emphasizing the company’s ongoing dedication to release the highest standard of independent animations in the market.”

She continued: “We are expecting the large number of viewers at home to be charmed by our animal friends, whilst parents keen on venturing out to the cinema (when they reopen shortly after such a long hiatus) with their little ones will be delighted by the magical world of this icy monarch.”

Gravel Road Distribution Group, meanwhile, acquired rights across the African continent for “Pig Deal,” while Wizart also signed an agreement with Miraj Group to release “Mirrorlands” and “The Snow Queen: Fire and Ice” in India.

Wizart is responsible for some of the most successful Russian releases of all time, including the “Snow Queen” and “Sheep and Wolves” franchises, which have combined sold to more than 150 territories. The studio is also currently producing “Snow Queen: Keepers of Wonders,” an animated series based on the hit feature films.