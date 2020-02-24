×

‘Winnipeg,’ ‘BFFS!’ and ‘Sex Symbols’ Among La Liga Animated Finalists

By

BFFS! Best Friends Forever Stranded!
CREDIT: La Liga

“Winnipeg, Seeds of Hope,” “BFFS! Best Friends Forever Stranded!” and “Sex Symbols” are among five new finalists selected to participate in La Liga, the animation umbrella created to promote the Ibero-American animation sector worldwide between Spain’s Quirino Awards, Argentina’s Animation! and Mexico’s Pixelatl Festival.

The eventual winning project will be chosen at the upcoming edition of the Quirino Awards in April and given the opportunity to pitch at La Liga in Focus at Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival’s MIFA market.

“Winnipeg, Seeds of Hope” is co-produced by Toni Marín at La Ballesta (Spain) and Marianne Mayer-Beckh at El Otro Film (Chile). Based on Laura Martel’s script from her graphic novel, “Winnipeg, Neruda’s Ship,” it tells the story of the ship that Chilean poet Pablo Neruda chartered to save more than 2,000 Spanish refugees in France after the Spanish Civil War. It’s directed by Elio Quiroga (“The Cold Hour”).

Winnipeg, Seeds of Hope
CREDIT: La Liga

“BFFS!” is a 2D comedy adventurer aimed at 6 to 9-year-olds. “Indiana Jones” meets “Adventure Time” and “The Jungle Book” explains Spanish creator and director José Balbuena.

Backed by Paloma Mora at Admirable Films (Spain), “Sex Symbols” is a 2D series providing sexual education to 9 to 15-year-old children. Advised by doctors specializing in teenagers’ sexuality, issues will be directly and clearly approached in an educational yet comedic and fun way, according to creators.

Sex Symbols
CREDIT: La Liga

The 38 submitted projects for this La Liga special call come from Spain (27), Portugal (4), and 7 are co-productions between various Ibero-American and/or European countries.

“The Devil’s Little Couple” is produced by Frederico Serra at Lisbon’s Take It Easy. Directed by João Miguel Real and Jerónimo Rocha (Méliès D’Argent-winning short “Macabre”), the feature is a children’s tale of mystery and fantasy hooking in the Portuguese folklore with touches of classic Grimm atmosphere.

The Devil’s Little Couple
CREDIT: La Liga

“Physics, Fun & Joy” is a 2D and stop-motion hybrid series providing a theoretical and practical guide to experiencing and enjoying Physics. A mix of education and entertainment, the project is a co-production between Cláudio Roberto at Quadro Vermelho Produções (Brazil) and Nuno Beato and Diogo Carvalho at Sardinha Em Lata (Portugal).

The winning project will join five others, selected at Ventana Sur’s Animation! Pitching sessions in December: TV shows “Firsts” (Chile’s Typpo Creative Lab, Pájaro), “The Little Kites” (Brazil’s Mono Animation) and features: “The Bird Kingdom” (Brazil’s Lupa Filmes & Amoria Studio) and “Coda” (Argentina’s JPZtudio, Chile’s y Zumbástico Studios).

Physics, Fun & Joy
CREDIT: La Liga

  BFFS! Best Friends Forever Stranded!

