Western ‘A Soldier’s Revenge’ Rides to Well Go in U.S., Other Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Action-thriller Western “A Soldier’s Revenge,” which stars Neal Bledsoe (Amazon’s “The Man in High Castle”), and Val Kilmer (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Batman Forever”), has been picked up by several distributors including Well Go Entertainment in the U.S.

The film, which also stars Rob Mayes (ABC’s “Mistresses”), AnnaLynne McCord (CW’s “90210”), and Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”), has also gone to Australia’s Eagle, South Korea’s First Run, and Middle East’s Italia. Jeff Goldman’s Cardinal XD is handling sales on the film, which is written and directed by Michael Feifer.

“A Soldier’s Revenge” follows a Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor (Bledsoe), who spends his time post-war drinking whiskey and hunting fugitives. When two desperate children arrive on his doorstep and enlist his help to find their missing mother (McCord), Connor must face his past in order to take down the notorious Major Briggs (Mayes), with whom he has a score of his own to settle.

The film was produced by Feifer and Peter Sherayko (“Bone Tomahawk”), and executive produced by Rick Pihl.