×

WestEnd Boards Heist Musical ‘The Score,’ Starring Johnny Flynn, Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hanna-Katrina Jędrosz, Marcus Olsson/Lucasfilm

World sales agency WestEnd Films has boarded “The Score,” a heist musical starring Johnny Flynn (“Emma,” “Stardust”), Will Poulter (“The Revenant”), Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) and Antonia Thomas (Netflix’s “Lovesick”), from one of the producers of Beatles music themed hit “Yesterday,” which grossed $154 million worldwide.

“The Score” combines a heist thriller suspense with offbeat romance. Two small-time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), are on a mission – the “score” – that they both expect will transform their circumstances. At a roadside café, as they wait for the handover, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices. But it may be too late to change because, unbeknownst to him, Mike has brought him here to kill him.

“The Score” is written and directed by Malachi Smyth (“Gateway 6”), and produced by Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films (“Yesterday,” “Amulet,” “Muscle”), and Ben Pullen of Sentinel Entertainment (“Gateway 6”). Pont Neuf Prods.’ Isabelle Georgeaux is co-producing; Georgeaux previously collaborated with Wilkinson on Simon Bird’s comedy, “Days of the Bagnold Summer.”

“The Score” will feature the music of Flynn, who is the lead singer and songwriter of band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit. Smyth said: “The songs are windows into the souls of the characters. They speak of another life, of dreams, suppressed feelings and inner turmoil. Johnny Flynn’s songs have a timeless, universal, earthy quality, a poetry of immense feeling. They can throb with menace or burst with passion.”

Popular on Variety

Maya Amsellem, managing director of WestEnd, said: “It brings together some of the brightest young actors on the U.K. film scene and we believe it will strongly appeal to fans of both heist thrillers, and also musicals, around the world.”

Executive producers on the project are Nick Angel, who collaborated with Wilkinson on “Yesterday,” and Tim Dellow of Transgressive, which represents Flynn’s music. Crew members include casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry and production designer Paul Cripps.

The film will begin shooting in the U.K. on March 16.

More Film

  • WestEnd Boards 'The Score,' Starring Johnny

    WestEnd Boards Heist Musical 'The Score,' Starring Johnny Flynn, Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie (EXCLUSIVE)

    World sales agency WestEnd Films has boarded “The Score,” a heist musical starring Johnny Flynn (“Emma,” “Stardust”), Will Poulter (“The Revenant”), Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) and Antonia Thomas (Netflix’s “Lovesick”), from one of the producers of Beatles music themed hit “Yesterday,” which grossed $154 million worldwide. “The Score” combines a heist [...]

  • There is no Evil

    Iran's Mohammad Rasoulof on His 'There is no Evil' As 'Resistance,' Exclusive Trailer

    Iranian auteur Mohammad Rasoulof, whose sixth feature “There is no Evil” screens in competition at the Berlinale, is one of his country’s most prominent directors even though none of his films have screened in Iran where they are banned. In 2011, the year he won two prizes at Cannes with his censorship-themed “Goodbye,” Rasoulof was sentenced [...]

  • DIEGO-SUAREZ-PABLO-CRUZ-ENRIQUE-LOPEZ-LAVIGNE

    Pablo Cruz, Enrique Lopez Lavigne, Diego Suarez Chialvo Launch El Estudio (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Intl. Prods. and El Estudio, a major new independent production player in the Spanish-speaking world, are teaming to produce a Mexican version of breakout Cuban feature “Juan of the Dead,” with Emilio Portés directing. Chronicling a U.S. zombie invasion of Mexico, the remake marks one in a strong first slate of titles from [...]

  • Lee Byung-hun, Song Kang-ho, and Jeon

    ‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho To Lead Stellar Cast of ‘Emergency Declaration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Parasite” star Song Kang-ho will head the cast of airborne disaster action move “Emergency Declaration.” Jeon Do-yeon and Lee Byung-hun co-star, making “Declaration” one of the powerful casts ever assembled in a Korean movie. The film is in pre-production and aiming for an end-of-year release. Leading studio Showbox will begin pre-sales during this week’s European [...]

  • Abel Ferrara's Siberia

    Vivo Film, at Berlin With Abel Ferrara's 'Siberia,' Set For New Laura Bispuri (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vivo Film, the Italian shingle at Berlin with Abel Ferrara’s “Siberia,” has a robust slate in various stages including the next drama by Laura Bispuri, whose “Sworn Virgin” and “Daughter of Mine” both launched from the Berlinale. Bispuri later this year will shoot her third feature, which is currently titled “Di Lotta e D’Amore” (“Of [...]

  • Heavens: The Boy and his Robot

    Singapore's Rich Ho Hatches 'Heavens' Robot Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singaporean composer Rich Ho Kok Tai makes his feature film directorial debut with “Heavens: The Boy and His Robot,” a sci-fi project about the relationship between a young pilot and his humanoid companion. Ho, who wrote, directed and produced, was previously a member of the 2008 edition of the Berlin Film Festival’s Talent Campus. Co-written [...]

  • Hamza Haq, Douglas Booth, Margaret Qualley,

    Berlin Film Festival Opens With 'My Salinger Year,' Subdued Atmosphere

    The 70th Berlin Film Festival got off to a subdued and somber start on Thursday after news of a racially motivated mass shooting Wednesday night in the German city of Hanau rocked the country. “I wanted to say something about the 70th anniversary of the Berlinale, but events in Hanau hit us all hard,” said [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad