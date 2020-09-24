WestEnd Sells Joanna Lumley’s ‘Falling For Figaro’ Into U.K., China, Australia

London-based sales agent WestEnd Films has sold multiple territories on romantic comedy “Falling For Figaro,” starring Joanna Lumley (“Absolutely Fabulous”) and Danielle Macdonald (“Patti Cake$”).

The film has sold to Entertainment Film Distributors for the U.K., Twelve Oaks for Spain, Splendid for Benelux, Huanxi Media Group for China, United King for Israel, Investacommerce for the former Yugosvalian territories and Umbrella Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand. Discussions are ongoing for North America.

Directed and co-written by Ben Lewin, Sundance and San Sebastian winner for “The Sessions,” with co-writer Allen Palmer, the film is set in the world of opera competitions, and follows a young fund manager who decides to leave behind her unfulfilling London job and long-term boyfriend to chase her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer, who is trained by a former opera diva.

The film was screened for the first time to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the festival’s new ‘Industry Selects’ section, a curated selection of 30 titles showcased to international buyers.

The film also stars Hugh Skinner (“Fleabag”), Gary Lewis (“Filth”), Shazad Latif (“Star Trek: Discovery”) and Rebecca Benson (“Flack”).

The U.K. distribution deal was negotiated by Nigel Green at Entertainment and Maya Amsellem at WestEnd.

“Falling for Figaro” is an official Australia/U.K. co-production produced by Philip Wade (“I Am Mother”), Judi Levine (“The Sessions”) and Arabella Page Croft (“Sunshine on Leith”) in association with Wade Brothers Films, with principal production funding from Screen Australia and Screen Scotland, and financed with support from Film Victoria.