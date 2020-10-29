Warner Takes U.K. Rights on Creature Feature ‘Little People,’ Starring Hannah John-Kamen, Douglas Booth

Warner Bros. has acquired U.K. rights for creature feature “The Little People,” and will release the film next year.

Director Jon Wright (“Grabbers”) has wrapped the London shoot of the film, that stars Hannah John-Kamen (“The Stranger”) and Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”) as a couple who escape their urban nightmare to live in rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in their new garden.

The cast also includes Colm Meaney (“The Banker”), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (“Derry Girls”), Chris Walley (“The Young Offenders”) and Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”). The film is based on an original screenplay by Mark Stay (“Robot Overlords”) and Wright.

“The Little People” is funded by Ingenious Media and is produced by Piers Tempest (“The Wife”) and Peter Touche (“Unhinged”) as a Tempo Production in association with Automatik VFX.

“’The Little People’ is a very modern horror film, with plenty of scares and gore, but also an interesting psychological dimension,” said Wright.

Cornerstone Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution, and negotiated the deal with Warner Bros. on behalf of the filmmakers.