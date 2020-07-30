Vue Pushes Back U.K. Cinema Reopenings to Aug. 7

European cinema giant Vue has pushed back its U.K. reopening date from July 31 to Aug. 7 as it awaits fresh tentpole releases such as Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which is expected to release Aug. 26 in the U.K.

Cinemas will reopen in a phased manner, with 10 sites, including London, Edinburgh and Oxford among the first, with the rest of the country to follow. Tickets will go on sale from July 30.

Vue cinemas will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, online booking, reduced seating, enhanced cleaning and staff wearing protective gear. Vue’s team will also have two full days of extensive training ahead of reopening.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve been working hard to develop safety protocols in line with government guidelines and informed by our recently reopened cinemas across Europe,” said Toby Bradon, territory general manager of Vue Entertainment U.K. “The safety of those who work and visit our sites is paramount and we’ve therefore taken the time to ensure protocols and staff training are in line with the latest guidance ahead of opening.”

Customers are also required to participate in a test and trace initiative.

“We can’t wait to welcome back film-lovers,” Bradon added. “The quality of our viewing experience remains unchanged and we’re continuing to offer the best sound and picture quality in big screen entertainment.”

In addition to new releases, the reopening will feature a number of classics, including the “Harry Potter” series, “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” and a selection from Nolan’s back catalogue such as “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.”

The Cineworld group, which includes Picturehouse cinemas, is due to reopen July 31. Cineworld will begin reopening screens in England with a special 4DX screening program for films including “Inception” and “Jurassic Park.”

Vue International is one of the world’s leading cinema operators, operating 1,997 screens across 228 sites in 10 countries including the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Lithuania and Taiwan.