Viggo Mortensen’s ‘Falling’ to Open EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

“Falling” will be the opening film of the 28th edition of the EnergaCamerimage Intl. Film Festival, which focuses on the art of cinematography. The film’s director Viggo Mortensen and cinematographer Marcel Zyskind will attend the opening, which takes place on Nov. 14 in Toruń, Poland.

The film, which will compete for Camerimage’s Golden Frog, centers on John, who lives with his partner, Eric, and their daughter, Mónica, in California, far from the traditional rural life he left behind years ago. John’s father, Willis, a headstrong man from a bygone era, lives alone on the isolated farm where John grew up. Willis’s mind is declining, so John brings him West, hoping that he and his sister, Sarah, can help their father find a home closer to them. Their best intentions ultimately run up against Willis’s angry refusal to change his way of life in any way.

The film stars Mortensen (“The Lord of the Rings,” “Green Book”), Lance Henriksen (“Aliens,” “Dead Man”) and Laura Linney (“The Truman Show,” “Love Actually”). The creative team behind “Falling” includes production designer Carol Spier (“A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises”) and editor Ronald Sanders (“Dead Ringers,” “Naked Lunch”), with the music composed by Mortensen himself.

Zyskind has worked on several films with British director Michael Winterbottom, including “In This World,” “Code 46,” “9 Songs,” “The Road to Guantanamo,” “A Mighty Heart,” and “Trishna.” Zyskind has also lensed stories for such diverse filmmakers as Harmony Korine (“Mister Lonely”), Lukas Moodysson (“Mammoth”), and Hossein Amini (“The Two Faces of January,” on which he met Mortensen).