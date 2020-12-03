‘Versailles’ Star Alexander Vlahos, Producer Nicole Oebel Launch CowHouse Films With ‘Watchtower’

“Versailles” star Alexander Vlahos has partnered with German executive producer Nicole Oebel (“Lola”) to form independent film production company CowHouse Films.

The Welsh-German company will kick off in early 2021 with principal photography on “Watchtower,” a film that explores the inner conflict of isolating oneself and allowing the presence of a loved one to be a source of strength.

Starring Sophie Hopkins (“Class,” “Trickster”), the film will be directed by Vlahos.

Vlahos’ acting work includes “Merlin” and “Privates,” and he will next be seen in ZDF Enterprises and Fuji TV’s soccer drama “The Window.” He made his directorial debut with the short “Lola,” which won best first time director at the Independent Shorts Awards earlier this year.

After a few years of experience as a producer at Deutsche Welle TV, Oebel executive produced “Lola,” and his Welsh follow-up short film, “Here We Are.”

Vlahos said: “I’ve been fortunate to work as an actor for 18 years, learning from the very best. Recently, the bug to direct has become stronger and so alongside Nicole, we at CowHouse Films aim to champion untold, human-centric pieces. Nicole and I have built a successful partnership over the years, having now worked on several films together. I’m excited to be officially starting this new journey with her.”

“Alex’s charismatic acting, and even more so his other-worldly writing and visionary directing has always been a source of inspiration for me,” said Oebel. “From day one, I have been struck by his creativity and energy. We’re looking forward to creating our own material as well as co-producing other original work for CowHouse Films.”

CowHouse is developing two fantasy novels for the screen, “Daemon Parallel” and “Werewolf Parallel,” by scriptwriter and novelist Roy Gill, with Gill on board to write the pilot.

In 2022, CowHouse will start pre-production on “The Lord Won’t Mind,” written and to be directed by Vlahos, with a planned shoot in Wales.