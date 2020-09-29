Veronique Cayla, Eric Toledano to Head France’s Cesar Academy

Veronique Cayla, the well-respected film and TV executive who recently stepped down from the leadership of Franco-German public culture channel Arte France, will preside the Cesar Academy, which distributes France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Eric Toledano, the popular co-director of smash-hit “Intouchables” and a key member of the film guild ARP, will be vice-president of the Cesar Academy.

Both Cayla and Toledano were elected for a two-year mandate by the new administration board of the Academy, which includes 42 reps from 21 different fields within the film industry, from actors to crew members, screenwriters, directors and producers. Gender parity has been applied with a man and a woman representing each branch.

The new administration board includes the actors Marina Fois and Antoine Reinartz, the directors Pascale Ferran and Cédric Klapisch, the screenwriters Olivier Gorce and Julier Peyr, the producers Alain Attal and Marie-Ange Luciani, the agents Sébastien Cauchon and Elisabeth Tanner, UniFrance’s managing director Danièla Elstner and distributor Alexandre Mallet-Guy, and Christine Beauchemin-Flot and Richard Patry, who are repping exhibitors.

“This new duo thanks each member for their confidence and looks forward to invent with each and everyone a new model for the Cesar, so that it will be collective, imaginative, modern and grounded in cinema but also adapted to today’s sanitary restrictions,” said the Academy in a statement.

“Véronique Cayla and Éric Toledano intend on continuing the work to renovate the Academy that has been done by the interim president Margaret Menegoz, addressing rigorously the expectations with regards to parity, transparency, diversity and democracy,” said the Academy.

Menegov was appointed interim president of the org right before this year’s ceremony in February, following an industry-wide revolt that led to the resignation of longtime Cesar Academy president Alain Terzian, along with the rest of the 21-member board of governors.

The Cesar Awards vowed to reform its operating model and corporate leadership after facing a massive backlash and threats of boycott on the eve of the ceremony, partly because Roman Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy” had earned multiple nominations. The Cesars were also heavily criticized for its board’s opaque practices, boys’ club atmosphere, and for shutting out feminist personalities such as director Claire Denis and author Virginie Despentes from one of the gala events preceding the ceremony.

As many as 400 film figures, including actors Omar Sy and Lea Seydoux, and director Jacques Audiard, signed a petition to overhaul the organization, and argued that other major film ceremonies like the BAFTAs and the European Film Awards were more “democratic” because their members could elect their academy board, among other things.

The date of the 2021 Cesar ceremony, which usually takes place the same weekend as the Oscars, has not yet been unveiled.