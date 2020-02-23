×

Ventana Sur Sets 2020 Dates, a New Venue

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ventana Sur
CREDIT: Ventana Sur

BERLIN —   Ventana Sur, the biggest film-TV industry event in Latin America – and bulwarked by a hugely popular Cannes Film Week hosted by Thierry Fremaux – has set dates for its 12th edition, and announced a new venue in Buenos Aires.

Running Monday Nov. 30 to Friday Dec. 4, this year’s 12th Ventana Sur will take place in Buenos Aires’ Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK).

Once Argentina’s imposing central post office, built in the Beaux-Arts style of France’s Second Empire – the CCK could sit easily at one end of the Champs Elysées – the building, a cultural center since 2015, will offer Ventana Sur far more space, said the Cannes Film Market’s Jérôme Paillard, Ventana Sur co-director, said at Berlin.

Facilities offered by the CCK include a 1,950-set concert hall and multiple auditoriums. Space, indeed has become major challenge for the event as it has grown dramatically from its foundation by the Cannes Marché du Film, Cannes Festival and INCAA in 2009.

Ventana Sur this year will receive the full-hearted support of Alberto Fernández’s government, which took office on Dec. 10, its Minister of Culture, Tristán Bauer and Luis Puenzo, President of the INCAA Argentine Film Institute, both being distinguished filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

Bauer making “Blessed by Fire,” a withering account of Argentina’s part in the Malvinas – or Falkland Islands – War which took best narrative feature at Tribeca,.

Puenzo won an Academy Award for the “Official Story.” Whether directing “Old Gringo,” with Gregory Peck, or “The Whore and the Whale,”  or producing out of his Buenos Aires-based production house,  Historias Cinematográficas, he has remained one of Argentina’s most internationally-minded filmmakers.

More Film

  • Ventana Sur

    Ventana Sur Sets 2020 Dates, a New Venue

    BERLIN —   Ventana Sur, the biggest film-TV industry event in Latin America – and bulwarked by a hugely popular Cannes Film Week hosted by Thierry Fremaux – has set dates for its 12th edition, and announced a new venue in Buenos Aires. Running Monday Nov. 30 to Friday Dec. 4, this year’s 12th Ventana [...]

  • Cannes VR

    Cannes Film Festival Plots Major Expansion to VR Program

    Cannes XR, the Marché du Film’s program dedicated to immersive and augmented reality content, is set to expand. For its second edition, Cannes XR has partnered with tech creator Positron and Brogent Technologies to introduce a new VR theater, dedicated space and competition. While keeping its 700-square meter exhibition space in the basement of Cannes’ [...]

  • The Italian Recipe

    Europe-China Co-Prod 'The Italian Recipe' Immune to Coronavirus (EXCLUSIVE)

    With production in China suffering a coronavirus-imposed slowdown, “The Italian Recipe” is one co-production between Europe and China that is poised to potentially capitalize on the resulting dearth of Chinese content. It is positioned to advance European cinema’s efforts to make inroads in China. “The Italian Recipe,” in which a famous Chinese pop singer travels [...]

  • Csaba Kael

    Hungarian Film Commissioner Csaba Kael on His Ambitious Plans for 'Hollywood on the Danube'

    Just months after assuming the role of Hungarian film commissioner, Csaba Káel has designs on revamping the film and television industries to boost content development and production, expand already formidable studio facilities and become a lynchpin for film and TV production and servicing that extends far beyond Budapest. Káel took up his post in September, [...]

  • Claire Denis attends the 32nd European

    Claire Denis and Phedon Papamichael Join Doha Film Institute's Qumra Lineup

    The Doha Film Institute has added French auteur Claire Denis and Oscar-nominated cinematographer Phedon Papamichael (“Nebraska”) to the lineup of star talent who will act as mentors for the Qumra Masters program during its upcoming Qumra event dedicated to fostering fresh Arab film fare that is opening up to TV projects. They join previously announced [...]

  • Persian Lessons Russian Cinema

    'Persian Lessons': Film Review

    In “Schindler’s List,” most of the actors spoke English, using accents to indicate their characters’ origins. In “Son of Saul,” the cast struggles to communicate in a mish-mosh of languages, as Jews of different nationalities were thrown together in Auschwitz-Birkenau. Stories about the Holocaust — so vital in trying to reconcile the horrors of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad