Ventana Sur Sets 2020 Dates, a New Venue

BERLIN — Ventana Sur, the biggest film-TV industry event in Latin America – and bulwarked by a hugely popular Cannes Film Week hosted by Thierry Fremaux – has set dates for its 12th edition, and announced a new venue in Buenos Aires.

Running Monday Nov. 30 to Friday Dec. 4, this year’s 12th Ventana Sur will take place in Buenos Aires’ Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK).

Once Argentina’s imposing central post office, built in the Beaux-Arts style of France’s Second Empire – the CCK could sit easily at one end of the Champs Elysées – the building, a cultural center since 2015, will offer Ventana Sur far more space, said the Cannes Film Market’s Jérôme Paillard, Ventana Sur co-director, said at Berlin.

Facilities offered by the CCK include a 1,950-set concert hall and multiple auditoriums. Space, indeed has become major challenge for the event as it has grown dramatically from its foundation by the Cannes Marché du Film, Cannes Festival and INCAA in 2009.

Ventana Sur this year will receive the full-hearted support of Alberto Fernández’s government, which took office on Dec. 10, its Minister of Culture, Tristán Bauer and Luis Puenzo, President of the INCAA Argentine Film Institute, both being distinguished filmmakers.

Bauer making “Blessed by Fire,” a withering account of Argentina’s part in the Malvinas – or Falkland Islands – War which took best narrative feature at Tribeca,.

Puenzo won an Academy Award for the “Official Story.” Whether directing “Old Gringo,” with Gregory Peck, or “The Whore and the Whale,” or producing out of his Buenos Aires-based production house, Historias Cinematográficas, he has remained one of Argentina’s most internationally-minded filmmakers.