‘Me & The Beasts,’ ‘Olivia and the Shadows,’ ‘The Night Belongs to Monsters’ Win Big at Ventana Sur

Taking place on site in five cities – Madrid, São Paulo, Mexico City, Bogotá and Santiago de Chile – and online for the rest of the world, Ventana Sur, Latin America’s biggest film market, climaxed Friday with a virtual awards ceremony for its major industry competitions hosted out of Buenos Aires.

Awards went to some buzzed up titles from major production houses, as well as others – “Me & The Beasts,” for example, which came from seemingly nowhere to take multiple industry sponsors by storm.

Following, the prize winners:

Primer Corte

Venezuelan Nico Manzano’s “Me & The Beasts” – an original, fantasy-tinged drama turning on a singer seeking inspiration as Venezuela’s crisis roils – won three of the six prizes on offer at Ventana Sur’s 2020 Primer Corte, its art film pix-in-post competition. Post-production prizes took in a DCP copy (NMF/Colorfront), color correction and VXF supervision (Sofia Films) and a final mix check (La Mayor.Cine).

Argentina’s Malena Solarz won a collective prize from Ibero-America’s Caaci state film agencies assn. for “Album for the Youth,” a coming of age tale made up of small tentative steps to maturity rather than dramatic character arcs.

In contrast, the big European prizes – from France’s Titra Films, Canal Plus’s Canal Plus Club and Le Film Français-Cannes Market News – went to two titles from Brazil’s burgeoning generation of young women directors – Thais Fujinaga’s “The Joy of Things,” a nuanced, study of a middle-class mother under pressure, and Flávia Neves’ “Fogaréu,” a lacerating depiction of racism, gender abuse and residual colonialism in provincial Brazil – as well as Miguel Salgado’s “Shame,” portrait of prevalent violence in Mexico.

Copia Final

In a rare show of unanimity in a Ventana Sur section, both prizes on offer went to “Anaira” from Brazil’s Sergio Machado, a movie in line with his “Lower City” which explores the foibles and failure of manhood as two brothers fall in love with the same woman, Anaira. The feature is produced by TC Filmes and Gullane, marking a remarkable winning run for the latter which has just snagged an International Emmy and Brazil’s submission for the International Feature Film Oscar.

Animation!

Best feature and La Liga awards went to 2D puppets project, “Olivia and the Shadows,” a coming of age tale tinged with a sense of magic from creators Virginia Mórtola and Juan Carve at Uruguay’s Chucho.tv, the company behind Annecy-selected series “La Orquestita.”

Produced by Colombia’s Nocroma, best feature co-winner “Disposable” delivers a pre-apocalyptic and poetic vision of Latin America’s hardscrabble big cities, reflecting on their social inequality and violence. Mixing techniques— analogue, 2D, 3D digital animation, digital photography – the action-adventure project follows a biology student kidnapped in the jungles of Colombia.

From Argentina’s Yellow Kingdom and Spain’s WeDoo Studio, colorful kids’ series “Ghost Bros” took the Pixelatl best TV award.

Adopting a documentary approach towards major revolutions whose importance has been diminished, often by authoritarian governments according to producer André Pereira, “Bring on the Revolution!” shared the best series award. Brazil’s Lupa Filmes, Buraco de Bala and Jetto TV produce.

A comedic 2D actioner and coming of age story, “Irl Squad,” from Chile’s Fernanda Frick (“Here’s the Plan”) received a special mention and the Weird Animation, Video Games & New Media Market Award.

A second special mention went to Argentina’s “Forest Girl,” Ali Chen’s exquisitely drawn 2D feature parable from Juan Pablo Miller’s Tarea Fina and Ariel Rotter’s Aire Cine.

Olivia and the Shadows Courtesy: Animation!

Blood Window

From the Blood Window Lab for genre projects, Bifan, the industry section of South Korean partner festival Bucheon, selected rising Chilean star Sandra Arriagada’s “Matria” to participate in the next edition of the Southeast Asian festival while Spain’s Sitges extended an invite of its own to Diego Ortuño’s Ecuadorian project “Chuzalonga” which also scooped the Cine Qua Non Lab script treatment award. The Independent Audiovisual Producers Association (APIMA) Award went to “The House of the Doors and Window” from local filmmaker Sabrina Moreno.

Sebastian Perillo’s “The Night Belongs to the Monsters” was the big winner from the Works in Progress screenings, picking up the Mayor Cine sound mixing award, Sofia Films color correction prize and the Platinum Industry Award. “The Eye and the Wall,” from Guatemala’s Carlos Javier del Cid Mazariegos took the Le Film Français Cannes Market News Award for guaranteed coverage at next year’s Marché du Film. The Chemistry Award and Mélis International Festivals Federation Award, guaranteeing an appearance in next year’s Blood Window Showcase at Marché du Film and Sitges Film Festival, went to Andrés Beltran’s Colombian cabin-in-the-woods thriller “Tarumama.”

The Night Belongs to the Monsters Credit: Blood Window

