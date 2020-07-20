Venice Film Festival to Honor Tilda Swinton, Ann Hui With Golden Lions for Career Achievement

British actor Tilda Swinton and Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui will be honored by the Venice Film Festival with Golden Lions for career achievement.

Both are no strangers to Venice, where Hui’s “The Golden Era” unspooled in 2014. Swinton is a Venice veteran.

“This great festival has been dear to my heart for three decades: to be honored by her in this way is extremely humbling,” said Swinton. “To come to Venice, this year of all years, to celebrate immortal cinema and her defiant survival in the face of all the challenges that evolution might throw at her — as at us all — will be my sincere joy,” she added.

Said Hui: “I am so happy to receive this news and honored for the award! So happy that I feel I cannot find the words. I just hope everything in the world will turn better soon and everybody can feel again as happy as I am in this moment.”

September’s festival promises to be a watershed edition of Venice, which is the first major film festival to hold a physical edition after the coronavirus crisis.

More follows.