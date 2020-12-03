Variety Teams With Focus Production Show on ‘Streaming Room: The Big Restart’

Variety has teamed up with London-based international production event Focus, which runs online Dec. 15-17, to present “Variety Streaming Room: The Big Restart,” the latest in its series of online panel discussions. The collaboration is the first time Variety has worked with Focus on a live digital event.

Leading producers from France and Poland will be taking part in the two sessions, which will both air Dec. 9, discussing the opportunities that exist for international filmmakers in their countries. Among the topics to be covered will be how filmmakers are operating within the pandemic protocols, and how they will be able to realize their creative visions by shooting in the territories.

Among those taking part in the session on Poland will be producers Ewa Puszczyńska, whose credits include Oscar winner “Ida” and Oscar nominee “Cold War,” and Mariusz Włodarski, whose recent films include Poland’s Oscar entry this year “Never Gonna Snow Again.”

Among those taking part in the session on France will be producers John Bernard, whose credits include “Ford vs. Ferrari” and “Dunkirk,” and Raphaël Benoliel, whose credits include “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Emily in Paris.”

The moderators for Variety are International Correspondent Becky Davis and International Editor Manori Ravindran. The sessions are produced in association with the Polish Film Institute and Film France.