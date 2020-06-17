NENT Group Boards MGM’s ‘Valley Girl’ Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

As it continues to focus on premium scripted content, Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has boarded MGM’s romantic comedy “Valley Girl,” a reboot of the 1983 classic starring Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman.

“Valley Girl” marks NENT Group’s first foray into the U.S. feature landscape and will be labeled a Viaplay Original film. As such, the movie will be available exclusively on Viaplay — NENT Group’s streaming service — in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland in July.

“Valley Girl” stars Jessica Rothe (“Happy Death Day”) and Josh Whitehouse (“The Knight Before Christmas”). Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed the film (“Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis”) from Orion Classics. The vibrant 1980s soundtrack was produced by Harvey Mason Jr., who has written and produced songs for artists including Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

“Valley Girl” was released on in the U.S. on VOD and in select drive-in theaters on May 8 by United Artists Releasing, after its theatrical rollout got canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Set in Los Angeles in the 1980s, the film revolves around Julie (Rothe), an ultimate Valley Girl whose life revolves around shopping at the mall and making plans for senior prom — until she falls for Randy (Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip rocker who challenges everything she stands for.

“Valley Girl” also stars Chloe Bennet (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Mae Whitman (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”), Ashleigh Murray (“Katy Keene”), Jessie Ennis (“Better Call Saul”) and Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”).

“Premiering our first Hollywood Viaplay Original film together with MGM and Orion Classics is a perfect next step,” said NENT Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam.

“This upbeat re-imagining of a classic movie with a top-class new cast and crew is a great fit for Nordic viewers looking for a summer of smooth moves and ’80s grooves, and once again highlights Viaplay’s position as the region’s leading streaming service,” Wallestam added.

NENT Group and MGM signed a multi-year content partnership in March 2019. Under the deal, MGM will co-produce and globally distribute three NENT Group original productions outside Scandinavia.

NENT Group currently ranks as the Nordic region’s most successful streaming company, with more than 80 upscale originals already launched and long-term partnerships with leading studios worldwide. The banner is set to roll out more than 30 original productions this year.