‘Unhinged’ Clings on to U.K., Ireland Box-Office Top Spot as ‘Tenet’ Looms

Russell Crowe’s road-rage drama “Unhinged” expanded to 380 sites and increased its take by 31% to collect £178,821 ($234,663) at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office, according to final figures released by Comscore.

The Altitude Film Distribution title has now taken £962,191 ($1,262,742) in four weeks of release.

Disney’s “Onward” was in second position with £142,108 ($186,522) from 369 locations, a leap of 54%, for a total of £6,226,845 ($8,174,064).

In third place, Warner Bros.’ 10th anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” declined 43% to £117,415 ($154,127), from 441 sites, for a two-week total of £432,449 ($567,664).

In its fourth week and in fourth place, Vertigo U.K.’s “100% Wolf” grew 25% to £105,518 ($138,555) from 380 locations, for a total of £498,737 ($654,889).

In fifth place, another Vertigo title, Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio,” starring Roberto Benigni, slid 9% in its second week, taking £99,277 ($130,361) from 456 sites, for a total of £324,179 ($425,712).

The biggest climb in the top 10 was Universal’s “Jurassic Park” rerelease that rose 133% to reach £67,626 ($88,835) from 239 locations in 7th place.

From Aug. 26 all roads lead to Nolan’s keenly anticipated “Tenet” that Warner Bros. is opening wide at more than 300 sites. The major cinema chains Odeon, Cineworld and Vue have scheduled saturation screenings with many locations devoting the majority of screen time to the potential blockbuster, meaning that punters have the option of several show times every hour across the territory.

However, “Tenet” is not the only game in town this week. Munro Film Services, in what could be a canny piece of counter-programming, is releasing Gints Zilbalodis’s family friendly animation “Away” on more than a 100 screens.

Michel Hazanavicius, Oscar-winner for “The Artist,” directs another family friendly title “The Lost Prince,” starring Berenice Bejo and Omar Sy, distributed by StudioCanal.

Another choice is William Nicholson’s “Hope Gap,” starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor, being released by Curzon.