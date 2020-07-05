U.K. to Offer Hollywood Actors, Crew Exemption From Quarantine Rules

The U.K. government is to exempt some leading U.S. actors, such as Tom Cruise, and crew from its 14-day quarantine to allow Hollywood blockbusters to resume production.

The move follows a conversation between culture secretary Oliver Dowden and Cruise earlier this week about restarting filming on the latest “Mission: Impossible” movies.

The seventh and eighth instalment of “Mission: Impossible” – starring and produced by Cruise – are in production at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, near London.

