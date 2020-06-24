U.K.’s Largest Cinema Chain Odeon to Reopen From July 4

The U.K.’s largest cinema chain will be first out the gate when movie theaters are allowed to reopen on July 4.

The AMC Theatres-owned business has said it will open 10 of its cinemas in England on July 4 itself with “comprehensive” new measures in place to ensure audience safety. Other major chains such as Vue and Cineworld will begin reopening only from July 10.

A further 88 U.K. cinemas — including most of the major London Odeon branches — will reopen by July 16.

The cinema operator has drawn up a number of safety measures, including limited tickets for each show and a guarantee of unoccupied seats, while still allowing families and social bubbles to sit together; staggered show starts to reduce queueing; newly serviced air conditioning; frequent cleaning routines on all high contact areas; sanitizer stations offering complimentary sanitizing gels and wipes; and teams trained on safety and hygiene measures, equipped with PPE, including masks and gloves.

It appears Odeon audiences are not yet required to wear masks. In the U.K., masks are only mandatory on public transit and in hospitals, but the requirement is quickly becoming a point of contention, with Cineworld staff petitioning management earlier this week to make face coverings a necessity among audiences, in addition to staff.

An Odeon spokesperson told Variety that the business is awaiting “detailed government guidelines” for the cinema industry, and what they require of mask-wearing inside movie theaters. While these measures are expected Thursday, it is believed that guidance on face coverings for audiences won’t form part of the initial guidelines.

Odeon audiences can begin booking tickets from Thursday. Films that will be screened upon reopening include Oscar winner “1917,” a 4K remastering of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” news of which was first revealed by Variety, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Little Women” and “Bad Boys for Life.” Later in July, the chain has lined up new releases “Mulan,” “Tenet,” “Dreambuilders” and “Unhinged.”

Odeon branches in Trafford Centre, Birmingham Broadway Plaza and Epsom will be among the first 10 cinemas to reopen, while cinemas in Liverpool, Kingston and Leicester Square will open on July 16.

Carol Welch, managing director for the U.K. and IRE, said: “We’ve carefully planned every step of our guest journey and put safety measures in place that will enable our highly trained colleagues to provide a controlled and safer cinema experience for all our guests.

“New measures include social distancing in our auditoriums and foyers, additional cleaning regimes, and a request to book tickets online prior to arrival. We would like to thank our colleagues and guests for their patience during this period, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back to big screen entertainment and a safer cinema experience.”

Reopening dates:

Saturday, July 4 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Trafford Centre

2. ODEON Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza

3. ODEON Luxe Epsom

4. ODEON Norwich

5. ODEON Milton Keynes Stadium

6. ODEON Bournemouth BH2

7. ODEON Luxe Lee Valley

8. ODEON Luxe Warrington

9. ODEON Port Solent

10. ODEON Luxe Durham

Friday, July 10 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Liverpool ONE

2. ODEON Metrocentre

3. ODEON Silverlink

4. ODEON Guildford

5. ODEON Luxe Liverpool Switch Island

6. ODEON Chatham

7. ODEON Luxe Telford

8. ODEON Luxe Tamworth

9. ODEON Luxe Maidenhead

10. ODEON Luxe Derby

11. ODEON Luxe Leicester

12. ODEON Mansfield

13. ODEON Luxe Hull

14. ODEON Tunbridge Wells

15. ODEON Luxe Bromborough

16. ODEON Beckenham

17. ODEON Luxe Stafford

Monday, July 13 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Luxe Aylesbury

2. ODEON Brighton

3. ODEON Colchester

4. ODEON Hatfield

5. ODEON Coventry

6. ODEON Kettering

7. ODEON Kingston

8. ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe

9. ODEON Luxe Leeds-Bradford

10. ODEON Luxe Leicester Square

11. ODEON Lincoln

12. ODEON Luxe Nuneaton

13. ODEON Trowbridge

14. ODEON Rochdale

15. ODEON Chelmsford

16. ODEON Surrey Quays

17. ODEON Taunton

18. ODEON Birmingham New Street

19. ODEON Blackpool

20. ODEON Camden

21. ODEON Northwich Baron Quays

22. ODEON West Brom

23. ODEON Greenwich

24. ODEON Hereford

25. ODEON Huddersfield

26. ODEON Orpington

27. ODEON Salisbury

28. ODEON Covent Garden

29. ODEON Uxbridge

30. ODEON Wimbledon

31. ODEON Oxford George Street

Wednesday, July 15 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Luxe Glasgow Quay

2. ODEON Dunfermline

3. ODEON Luxe Dundee

4. ODEON Luxe East Kilbride

5. ODEON Braehead

6. ODEON Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

7. ODEON Luxe Edinburgh West

8. ODEON Kilmarnock

Thursday, July 16 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Luxe & Dine Islington

2. ODEON Oldham

3. ODEON Oxford Magdalen Street

4. ODEON Preston

5. ODEON Richmond

6. ODEON Southampton

7. ODEON Stoke

8. ODEON Streatham

9. ODEON Luxe Swiss Cottage

10. ODEON Bath

11. ODEON Dudley

12. ODEON Worcester

13. ODEON Southend

14. ODEON Great Northern

15. ODEON Andover

16. ODEON Banbury

17. ODEON Basingstoke

18. ODEON Bristol

19. ODEON Tottenham Court Road

20. ODEON Luxe Darlington

21. ODEON Dorchester

22. ODEON Exeter

23. ODEON Harrogate

24. ODEON Hastings

25. ODEON Loughborough

26. ODEON Newark

27. ODEON Crewe

28. ODEON Luxe Putney

29. ODEON Luxe Sheffield

30. ODEON South Woodford

31. ODEON Swadlincote

32. ODEON Luxe Haymarket