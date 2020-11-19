Filippo Meneghetti’s ‘Two of Us’ to Represent France in Oscar Race

Filippo Meneghetti’s feature debut “Two of Us” will represent France in the race for the best international feature film award at the Oscars.

“Two of Us” was selected over Maiwenn’s “DNA,” François Ozon’s “Summer 85,” Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh’s “Gagarine” and Maïmouna Doucouré’s “Cuties” which were short-listed.

“Two of Us” was released in France on Feb. 12 and was represented in international markets by The Party Film Sales. Magnolia Pictures acquired North American rights to the film and is planning to release it on Feb. 5.

The films follows two older women, played by Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier, who live across the hall from each other in the same apartment building but have kept their romance hidden for decades.

The film held its world premiere as part of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Discovery program. Mark Keizer said in his review for Variety that the film is “an affirmation of our universal desire for emotional intimacy and how the right connection can overcome all social and physical limitations. The fact that the relationship is between two lesbians well into their retirement years only makes the film even more quietly groundbreaking.”

“Two of Us” was written by Meneghetti, Malysone Bovorasmy and Florence Vignon. The film is a Paprika Films, Tarantula Luxembourg, and Artémis production. Producers are Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin and Laurent Baujard.

France’s Oscar committee included producer Anne-Dominique Toussaint, Marc du Pontavice and Juliette Schrameck, who recently left MK2, the sales agent Carole Baraton and Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux, and the filmmakers Mati Diop and Olivier Nakache, as well as Unifrance president Serge Toubiana, and Veronique Cayla, who was just elected president of the Cesar Academy.

Last year’s French Oscar submission, “Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly’s timely drama about police brutality in France, went on to earn a nomination. France’s last Oscar win for the best foreign-language film dates back to 1993 with Régis Wargnier’s Indochine.