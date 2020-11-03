‘Two By Two: Overboard ‘ Maintains Lead at U.K. Box Office as ‘Hocus Pocus’ Gains

Entertainment One U.K.’s animated kids title “Two by Two: Overboard!” remained at the top of the U.K./Ireland box office, collecting £190,761 ($248,200) in its second weekend, according to final numbers from Comscore.

The film, which now has a running total of £955,370 ($1,244,109), is a sequel to 2015 hit “All Creatures Big and Small,” and is also known by the title “OOOPS – The Adventure Continues.”

The territory is operating a vastly reduced box office with cinemas across Ireland, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland remaining closed as part of lockdown measures to counter the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Cinemas across England will close from Nov. 5 through Dec. 2 for the same reason. However, Welsh cinemas will reopen next week as they emerge from lockdown.

In this depleted scenario, the Park Circus re-release of Kenny Ortega’s 1993 film “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, collected £186,063 ($242,148) in its fourth weekend, moving up to second position at the box office.

Signature’s “Honest Thief,” starring Liam Neeson, was in third position, collecting $152,555 ($198,661). The film now has a total of $573,598 (746,924) after two weekends.

In fourth place, Sky Cinema’s “The Secret Garden,” starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters, took £142,101 ($185,235), for a total of £615,981 ($802,960).

Debuting in fifth place was Sony’s “The Craft: Legacy” with £119,680 ($156,048).

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” collected £98,794 ($128,818) after 10 weekends at the box office. The film now has a total of £17,361,041 ($22,640,941) from the U.K./Ireland.

As cinemas close across England for a month, it remains to be seen what titles get programmed at cinemas in Wales as they begin reopening next week.

Claire Vaughan, programmer at the Chapter cinema in Cardiff, Wales, tweeted: “Distribution: Wales comes out of Lockdown on Monday. Our market is small but we can make you money. You don’t have to risk releasing new stuff just make sure we can still get hold of existing films please! Our audiences have been unable to see new releases recently! #lovecinema”

The Chapter is showing “Saint Maud” and “Rebecca,” followed by “Kajillionaire” and “Mogul Mowgli,” upon reopening.