U.K.’s Twickenham Studios Taps Cara Sheppard as Managing Director (EXCLUSIVE)

Cara Sheppard is joining the U.K.’s Twickenham Studios (TW1), where she will lead and guide all aspects of production, post-production and emerging technology as managing director.

Sheppard joins from post-production facility Warner Bros De Lane Lea, where she was managing director for the last four years. She previously spent some five years with Sky as a senior manager of post-production operations, as well as running post-production at Goldcrest.

“This is a time to bravely respect the legacy of the studios and all the iconic work that has gone before, from the likes of ‘Zulu,’ ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘1917,’ ‘War Horse,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘The Iron Lady’ to Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ ITV’s ‘Belgravia,’ Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and most recently Netflix’s ‘The Duchess’ and the current top trending film on Netflix, ‘Enola Holmes.’ I want us to be ambitious, so as to evolve TW1 into a future-focused, multi-discipline studio aimed at U.K., U.S. and wider international clients,” said Sheppard.

“TW1 will be a creative hub to collaborate with leading industry partners — a place to nurture grassroots talent and bravely lead our investment into the next generation,” Sheppard added.

TW1, operated by Time+Space Studios, has been reopened for the last four months, adhering to U.K. COVID-safe production guidelines. Managing partners Piers Read and Jeremy Rainbird acquired TW1 earlier this year.

Read and Rainbird said: “Cara is such a key addition to the expanding team — further bringing vision, energy, creative direction and client focus. We share Cara’s vision to establish Twickenham Studios into a major tech and innovation hub hosting world-class production in the U.K.”

“When we met Cara, we knew she was exactly what the Twickenham Studios needs to take this business and further grow its commerciality,” TW1 chair Sunny Vohra added. “Furthermore, as we enter a new phase in the redevelopment of TW1, Cara will be key to our future creative direction.”