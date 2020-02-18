Turner’s Particular Crowd, Breakthrough Ent. Team on ‘Vicious Fun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Turner Latin America’s new English-language film label Particular Crowd has kicked off its partnership with Canadian shingles Breakthrough Entertainment and Black Fawn Films with horror-comedy “Vicious Fun,” now in post.

“An outrageous mash-up of dread and humor, ‘Vicious Fun’ lives up to its title,” said Craig McGillivray, Breakthrough Entertainment’s VP of distribution. “We are thrilled to have Turner Latin America’s new movie banner, Particular Crowd, as a partner on this film, and look forward to sharing the howls and horrors we’ve created together,” he added.

“Vicious Fun” tracks Joel, a mordant 1980s film critic for a national horror magazine, who finds himself ensnared in a self-help group for serial killers. To avoid becoming the next victim, Joel tries to blend in with the murderous pack.

Shot in Hamilton, Ontario, “Vicious Fun” is directed by Cody Calahan and produced by Chad Archibald and Calahan. The cast led by David Koechner (“Anchorman”) includes Evan Marsh (“Shazam!”), Amber Goldfarb (“Bad Blood”), Julian Richings (“Supernatural”), Robert Maillet (“300,” “Immortals”), Ari Millen (“Orphan Black”) and Sean Baek (“Killjoys”).

Launched at NATPE in January, Particular Crowd has already produced up to 30 original films and plans to complete 60 more this year. Making them in English expands their international appeal.

“We’re delighted to be starting this collaboration with ‘Vicious Fun,’ said Peter Bevan, VP, Particular Crowd. “We’ve really enjoyed working with the Breakthrough team and feel that Cody and Chad are creative powerhouses and hope this will be the first of many movies we’ll be working on together,” he continued.

“Vicious Fun” is a key feature on Particular Crowd’s inaugural roster of films that encompasses horror, thriller, comedy, romantic comedy, teen, and family, popular genres that travel well regardless of language.

To sustain its high volume of production, Particular Crowd has also signed development, co-financing and co-production partnerships with MarVista Entertainment (“Bitch,” “Kindred Spirits”), U.S. genre specialists Defiant Studios (“Monster Party,” “Deep Murder”) and Kodiak Pictures (“John Henry”), Blumhouse Television, U.K. outfits The Tea Shop & Co. and Signature Entertainment.

The Los Angeles-based content-driven, contained budget production initiative aims to provide compelling movies to audiences on a wide variety of platforms, including linear television (TNT and SPACE), theatrical, festival, and digital spaces such as parent company WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max. Select movies will also be available in serialized episodic format across a variety of social media platforms.