Powerful Earthquake Shakes Turkey and Parts of Greece

A powerful earthquake, with a magnitude of up to 7.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, struck Turkey’s Aegean coast on Friday.

The quake, which affected Turkey’s Izmir province the most, was centered north of Greece’s Samos island, with tremors felt as far as Athens and Istanbul. Buildings are reported to have collapsed in Izmir city, with people taking to the streets. The tremors were also felt on the Greek island of Crete.

Turkey and Greece are located on faultlines. In January, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig and Malatya provinces, killing 38 people.

The extent of the earthquake damage is not immediately clear, nor are the number of casualties, if any.