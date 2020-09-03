TrustNordisk Seals Key Territory Deals on Berlinale Prizewinning ‘Hope’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has scored a raft of key territory sales on Maria Sodahl’s “Hope,” which won the European Cinemas Label Award at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. “Hope” world premiered at Toronto in the Discovery section in 2019.

The heartfelt drama stars Stellan Skarsgard and Andrea Braein Hovig (“All the Beauty”) as a couple with a large blended family whose life breaks down when the wife is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, exposing neglected love. The film is inspired by Sodahl’s life and what she went through after discovering she had brain cancer many years ago.

“Hope” has just been pre-selected for the European Film Awards and picked up two nods at this year’s Amanda Awards in Norway, including the best actress award for Bræin Hovig, who delivered a strong performance as Anja, a forty-something accomplished professional who runs the household of her extended family and has to fight a deadly cancer.

On the heels of that critical acclaim, the movie was sold by TrustNordisk for the U.S. (KimStim), Germany and Austria (Arsenal Filmverleih), former Yugoslavia (Cinemania Group), Poland (Aurora Films), Estonia (Estin Film), Lithuania (Europos Kinas) and Israel (Shani Films/Lev Cinema).

“Hope” was released in Norwegian cinemas on Nov. 22. The film was produced by Thomas Robsahm at Motlys ( “A Serious Game,” “Oslo, 31. August”), in co-production with Zentropa Sweden, Film i Väst and Oslo Pictures, with support from the Norwegian Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute, Nordic Film and TV Fund, Eurimages, and in cooperation with SF Studios, TrustNordisk, NRK, SVT, Amarcord, Talent Norge and Storyline Studios.

TrustNordisk is also handling sales for Christoffer Boe’s “A Taste of Hunger,” the Danish romantic drama starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (“A Fortunate Man”). The movie, set for a Feb. 25 release in Denmark, has inspired a virtual reality experience “A Taste of Hunger – VR,” which is also directed by Boe and is being presented at the Venice Film Festival as part of the Venice VR Expanded program.