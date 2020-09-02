TrustNordisk Closes Raft of Sales on ‘A Taste of Hunger’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has closed a raft of deals on Christoffer Boe’s “A Taste Of Hunger,” the Danish romantic drama starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game Of Thrones”) and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (“A Fortunate Man”).

The movie, now in post-production and set for a Feb. 25 release in Denmark, has inspired a virtual reality experience “A Taste of Hunger – VR” which is also directed by Boe and is being presented at the Venice Film Festival as part of the Venice VR Expanded program.

“A Taste of Hunger” has Coster-Waldau and Greis-Rosenthal play a power couple within the Danish gourmet scene who run the highly-popular restaurant Malus in Copenhagen. The couple is willing to sacrifice everything to achieve their dream — getting the coveted Michelin star. Boe co-wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm, the writer-director of “A War,” who co-wrote many films by Thomas Vinterberg, including his latest “Another Round.”

Since boarding the project last year, TrustNordisk has sold it to Capella Film (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan), Vertigo Media (Hungary), BestFilm.eu (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia), CatchPlay (Taiwan) and Cinemania Group (Albania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro, Bosnia – Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia).

“A Taste of Hunger” was produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa and co-produced by Zentropa Sweden and Film i Väst with support from the Danish Film Institute, Svenska Filminstitutet and Nordisk Film & TV Fond, in collaboration with TV 2 Danmark and SVT with development support from The Creative Europe Programme – Media of The European Union.

The VR experience, meanwhile, showcases the film’s two protagonists, Coster-Waldau and Greis-Rosenthal, and revolves around a woman’s struggle to survive the expectations of modern life, where family, personal freedom and professional ambition compete.



The project uses a immersive kaleidoscope and distorts space and time. The team behind “A Taste of Hunger — VR” will not be physically present in Venice, but will tune in live from Copenhagen to do the press event virtually. Producers are looking for international distributors, venues or other collaborators that want to be part of the project’s final stage.

At Venice, a segment of 15 minutes of the experience will be unveiled to international audiences. However, the experience’s design and visual polish will be perfected for its Danish public premiere in late February 2021.