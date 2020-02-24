×

The Party Films Sales Unveils Slate, Including SXSW-Bound ‘The Mystery of the Pink Flamingos’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Mystery of the Pink Flamingo

The Party Films Sales, the newly launched Paris-based film company, is making its market debut at the EFM with several acquisitions, including Javier Polo’s “The Mystery of the Pink Flamingos” and Jim Rakete’s “Now.”

The company brings together the international sales units of two banners, Jour2Fête, a French distribution company, and Doc & Film Intl., a world sales company that was recently acquired by Jour2Fete following the exit of its CEO Daniela Elstner, who is now UniFrance’s managing director.

“The Mystery of the Pink Flamingos” and “Now” are being delivered in two different versions, a feature-length one aimed at theatrical distributors, and a 52-minute format for TV channels. Samuel Blanc, co-head of international sales at The Party Films Sales, said the company was interested in building bridges between film and TV through the acquisitions of movies that can be viewed in different formats.

“The Mystery of the Pink Flamingos” is a film about Rigo Pex, aka Meneo, and his searches for happiness throughout the exploration of the icon of kitsch, the pink flamingo. Produced by Spain’s Japonica Films and Los Hermanos Polo, “The Mystery of the Pink Flamingos” will world-premiere at SXSW.

Popular on Variety

“Now,” meanwhile, is a documentary about young green activists who are fighting for a better future — some of whom have joined Greta Thunberg’s movement. The documentary also features Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus, Patti Smith and Wim Wenders. Produced by Germany’s Starhaus Produktionen, the film premiered at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival and will go to play at CPH:DOX.

The banner also picked up Vladimir Vasak’s one-hour documentary “Willy Ronis, The Reporter and His Battles” and Laurence Debray’s doc “Venezuela, in the Shadows of Chavez,” both of which are produced by France’s Day For Night and Arte.

Co-written with Gabrielle de la Salle, “Willy Ronis” is about photographer Ronis, who was a humanist who never gave up his political commitments. The film also relates major historical events of the 20th century.

“Venezuela,” directed by Laurence Debray, is based on the director’s interviews with the populist president Hugo Chávez in 1998 and Juan Guiadó, the current self-proclaimed president, in January 2019.

Combining two different banners, the editorial line of The Party Films Sales will range from “emerging filmmakers to established directors, as well as documentaries and feature-length films and TV films shedding light on our world, and exploring aspects of contemporary politics or arts,” said Blanc, who heads up international sales with Clémence Lavigne.

The Party Films Sales is in Berlin with Guillaume Brac’s “A l’Abordage” playing in Panorama, as well as Anna Falgueres and John Shank’s “Pompei,” which world premiered at Toronto and is playing in the Generation Kplus section.

Paris-based The Party Film Sales’s roster also includes Iraqi-Kurdish filmmaker Hiner Saleem’s upcoming drama “Goodnight, Soldier”; Lucas Belvaux’ “Des hommes,” co-repped with Wild Bunch; Jonathan Nossiter’s “Last Words” with Nick Nolte and Charlotte Rampling; and Charlene Favier’s “Slalom,” among other titles. The company will aim at handling between 12 to 15 titles per year.

The banner’s acquisitions are being handled by Sarah Chazelle and Étienne Ollagnier, the co-founders and managing directors of The Party Films Sales.

More Film

  • Sex

    Berlinale Series Head Julia Fidel on Reflecting Diversity in Serialized Storytelling

    Sexual exploration, indigenous perspectives and refugees of all stripes characterize much of this year’s selections at the Berlin Film Festival’s Berlinale Series showcase. It’s the first edition under Julia Fidel, who took over as the section’s head from Solmaz Azizi last year, and while she’s not shaking things up, she’s is looking to put her [...]

  • Ethiopia Africa Hub

    Berlin: Government Support Has Ethiopian Biz Ready to Boom

    For the past decade, Ethiopia has boasted the world’s fastest-growing economy, and its new reform-minded government seems determined to harness that growth to transform an already vibrant creative sector. That was the takeaway from a presentation Sunday morning at the Berlinale Africa Hub, led by producer Mehret Mandefro (“Difret”) and director Abraham Gezahagne, who outlined [...]

  • No Hard Feelings

    'No Hard Feelings': Film Review

    At dawn in an orderly, middle-class suburb in regional Germany, three young people — a girl and two guys — stagger home from a night out. Two of them are siblings, two of them friends and two of them are falling in love. One of them is very drunk and tripping over the long blond [...]

  • All the Dead Ones

    'All the Dead Ones': Film Review

    There are a host of important, even vital ideas behind “All the Dead Ones,” a hybrid period piece addressing Brazil’s unresolved legacy of slavery and the imprint it’s had on an all-too-often downplayed contemporary racism of malignant toxicity. Set largely in 1899, 11 years after the abolition of slavery but designed so modern São Paulo [...]

  • Olivia Wilde

    Searchlight Aggressively Pursuing World Rights to Olivia Wilde's 'Perfect' at EFM

    Searchlight Pictures has emerged as the frontrunner for the Olivia Wilde-directed gymnastics movie “Perfect,” amid a days-long bidding war out of Berlin’s EFM. Variety understands that the studio is ‘heavily pursuing’ world rights to the hot title — one of a crop of female-led projects at the market — with A24, Warner Bros. and Neon [...]

  • 'High Ground' Review: Ugly Conflict and

    'High Ground': Film Review

    There’s a hint of John Ford to “High Ground,” a sinewy, sun-baked faceoff between indigenous and invading armies in the Arnhem Land wilderness of Australia, though by now we probably need a better word than “western” for films that situate the tensions and tropes of Hollywood operas in their own distinct geographical context. Handsomely mounted [...]

  • Undine

    'Undine': Film Review

    Christian Petzold’s “Undine” begins with a breakup. Framed tightly on the face of lead actor Paula Beer, we absorb the news as she does. But this is no ordinary separation, and as jilted lovers go, Undine’s far from typical. Her name betrays what sets her apart, although in the vast realm of mythological entities, undines [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad