BTF Media Snaps Up TV Series Rights to ‘The Others’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly 20 years after its stunning 2001 debut, Alejandro Amenabar’s horror classic “The Others” is set to have a Spanish-language TV series spin-off.

Miami-based BTF Media has snagged the series format rights from FilmSharks subsidiary the Remake Co. and Enrique Cerezo’s Video Mercury Films.

In the original, WWII is coming to an end and a mother, played by Nicole Kidman, is anxious to protect her photosensitive children in a gloomy, isolated mansion while she waits for her husband to return from battle in France. The arrival of three enigmatic servants reveals some unexpected and chilling secrets.

The gothic film grossed more than $200 million worldwide, garnering a clutch of nominations and awards, including a Golden Globe actress nomination for Kidman and several Goya awards, including best film.

BTF founders Ricardo Coeto and Francisco Cordero will produce the series while FilmSharks’ Guido Rud and Cerezo executive produce.

“We are honored to bring an unimaginable remake for the Spanish-speaking audience,” said BTF Media’s Ivonne Vela, adding: “It is incredible how a story written 20 years ago is still resonating today: Themes such as self-isolation, paranoia and fear, together with the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm are more current than ever.”

“We are pleased to work again with BTF, one of the most active production companies that focuses on great storytelling and production quality,” said Rud whose FilmSharks company is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

BTF Media previously acquired the remake rights to four other titles from the Remake Co, including the U.S. adaptation rights to romantic comedy “Me Case con un Boludo,” which is in development.

With offices in Chile, Mexico, Argentina and Spain, BTF Media has continued to grow its slate of series across the Spanish-speaking world, scoring big hits with television hits such as “Hasta Que Te Conocí” and “El Secreto de Selena.”

The company recently teamed up with Argentina-based author-historian Uki Goñi on a series adaptation of Goñi’s most acclaimed book: “The Real Odessa: Smuggling the Nazis to Perón’s Argentina,” which details one of the most infamous post-War II scandals.

In April, BTF Media launched production operations in Chile, to be headed by Cordero, Coeto and “The Suspended Mourning” creator Hernán Caffiero.

Cerezo, who is also president of Spanish soccer club Atletico de Madrid, has over 70 producing credits to his name, and has worked with a bevy of international helmers and stars, including Alex De La Iglesia, Penelope Cruz, Dario Argento, Peter Weller, Maribel Verdu, among others. Cerezo first acquired the film rights to “The Others” when he purchased Sogecine, previously owned by Canal Plus.

Rud has over 25 producing credits worldwide of major Spanish-language hits, including Gustavo Hernandez’s “You Shall Not Sleep,” released by 20th Century Fox, and “All About My Wife,” the #1 comedy of Korea. He’s an executive producer on hit Sony release “Padre No Hay Mas Que Uno” and “El Hijo” by Sebastian Schindel, released by Netflix.

An English-language remake of the movie is also in the works. Los Angeles-based Sentient Entertainment (“Map to the Stars”) clinched the movie remake rights to the classic from the rights partners. Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin, as well as Aliwen Entertainment’s Lucas Akoskin serve as producers.