The Open Reel Takes World Rights on San Sebastian-Bound ‘We Will Never Die’ (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales agency The Open Reel has taken world rights to “We Will Never Die” by Eduardo Crespo (“As Close as Possible”), and will represent it at the upcoming San Sebastian film festival where it is up for the Golden Seashell award.

The film follows Rodrigo and his mother who travel to the town where his elder brother has just died. While Rodrigo will gradually come to grips with the adults’ pain and will start to leave his childhood behind, his mother tries to uncover the mysteries of her son’s death.

The cast includes Romina Escobar (“Brief Story from the Green Planet”), Rodrigo Santana and Brian Alba. The film is produced by Santiago Loza and Rita Cine, with the support of Argentina’s National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts.

The Open Reel will also represent first feature “Arima,” directed and produced by Jaione Camborda at San Sebastian where it is participating in the Made in Spain strand. The film is the story of four women and a girl whose existence is disrupted by the sudden arrival of two strangers. It won awards at Seville, Gijon and Margenes.

Another Open Reel title, Ricky Mastro’s “7 minutes,” has found a U.K./Ireland home at gay-themed streaming service Dekkoo. Set in Toulouse, the film follows a 55-year-old policeman who attempts to discover the world his dead son inhabited.

The company’s recent acquisitions include Berlin Teddy nominee “Dry Wind,” by Daniel Nolasco, David Moragas’ “A Stormy Night,” Julián Hernández’s “Asphalt Goddess” and Ferran Navarro-Beltrán’s “The Silent Generation.”

The 68th San Sebastian film festival runs Sept.18-26.