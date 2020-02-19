×

‘The Luminaries,’ ‘The Eddy,’ ‘Patria’ Set for Series Mania

PARIS  —  “Narcos” showrunner Chris Brancato and “Godfather of Harlem” star Giancarlo Esposito, actors Carole Bouquet and Zabou Breitman, and the cast and crew behind the Canal Plus series “The Bureau” will be among the many guest of honor at this year’s Series Mania, which will kick off its 11th edition on March 20.

Returning to the north-eastern French city of Lille, Series Mania will once again offer a broad cross-section of international scripted dramas, with a selection culled from 25 different countries including Chile, Peru, Niger, Senegal and South Korea, alongside high profile productions from the U.S., the U.K. and France.

Among the 38 productions world premiering in Lille, the BBC/TVNZ literary adaption “The Luminaries,” with Eva Green, will play as opening series while the closer remains unannounced.

Once again, Netflix makes a strong showing this year. Beyond bringing the cast and crew of their Paris-set drama “The Eddy,” the streamer will offer the world premiere of “Inhuman Resources,” a French-language thriller written by award-winning author Pierre Lemaitre and led by actors Eric Cantona and Alex Lutz, and the German series “Unorthodox.” Created by “Deutschland 83” writer Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” follows a Hasidic Jewish woman who flees from Brooklyn to Berlin.

HBO will launch Spanish imoact-of-terrorism drama “Patria,” which was adapted from a bestselling book by showrunner Aitor Gabilondo, and offer the French premieres of the Philip Roth adaptation “The Plot Against America.”  It will also screen the Israeli drama “Our Boys” in a special screening, with series creator Hagai Levi on hand to present.

This year’s jury is led by novelist and screenwriter Tom Perrotta (“The Leftovers”) alongside actress Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under”), producer Veena Sud (“The Killing”), actress Caroline Proust (“Spiral”), “In-Treatment” co-creator Nir Bergman and writer Karine Tuil.

The industry focused Series Mania Forum will offer co-pro pitching sessions for which 15 projects have been selected. Entertainment One’s Polly Williams and four as-yet unannounced jury members will evaluate the selected projects and offer the winner a €50,000 ($54,000) development prize.

Festival directors Laurence Herszberg and Frederic Lavigne hope to spotlight series from female showrunners evincing dynamic new perspectives. To that end, the directors point out the Channel 4 series “Adult Material” and the Sky drama “Little Birds.”

Created by playwright Lucy Kirkwood, “Adult Material” focuses on the work-life balance of a loving mother of three who happens to be the U.K.’s most successful porn actor. The show features “I, Daniel Blake” star Hayley Squires and Rupert Everett, and offers a pop punk twist on traditional social mores.

The Juno Temple-led “Little Birds” is adapted from a short story by Anaïs Nin, and focuses on the sensual awakening of an American expat in 1960s’ Tangiers. The Sky series is written and created by Qatari-American artist Sophia Al-Maria, and has a diverse cast that also includes Jean-Marc Barr (“The Big Blue”) and Rossy de Palma (“Julieta”).

 

Series Mania 2020

(Title, series creator, country of origin)

Opening series

“The Luminaries” (Eleanor Catton, UK and New Zealand)

International competition

“Adult Material,” (Lucy Kirkwood, UK)

“Cry Wolf” (Maja Jul Larsen, Denmark)

“Dérapages (Inhuman Resources)” (Pierre Lemaitre, France)

“Little Birds” (Sophie Al-Maria, UK)

“Moloch” (Arnaud Malherbe, Belgium and France)

“No Man’s Land” (Maria Feldman, Eitan Mansuri, Amit Cohen, Ron Leshem, Belgium, France, and Israel)

“Patria” (Aitor Gabilondo, Spain)

“El Presidente” (Armando Bo, Chile)

“Unorthodox” (Anna Winger, Germany)

“Valley of Tears” (Amit Cohen, Ron Leshem, Daniel Amsel, Yaron Zilberman, Gal Zaid, Izhar Har-Lev, Israel)

 

French Competition

“Cheyenne et Lola” (Virginie Brac, Belgium and France)

“La Garconne” (Dominique Lancelot, France)

“Ils Etaient Dix (They Were Ten)” (Bruno Dega, Jeanne Le Gouillou, France)

“Moah” (Henri Debeurme, Benjamin Rocher, Bertrand Soulier, France)

“Parlement” (Noé Debré, France)

“Romance” (Hervé Hadmar, France)

 

International Panorama

“22 July” (Sara Johnsen, Pål Sletaune, Norway)

“Behind the Door” (Eriko Shinozaki, Japan)

“Buffalo” (Peter Duncan, Tanya Phegan, Australia)

“Cold Courage” (David Joss Buckley, Brendan Foley, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, UK)

“Commandos” (Oscar Van Woensel, Boudewijn Rosenmuller, The Netherlands)

“The Cursed” (Yeon Sang-ho, South Korea)

“The End” (Samantha Strauss, Australia and UK)

“La Jauría (The Pack)” (Sergio Castro, Enrique Videla, Lucía Puenzo, Chile)

“Lucky Day” (Daniel Vega, Diego Vega, Peru)

“The Minister” (Birkir Blær Ingólfsson, Björg Magnúsdóttir, Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson, Iceland)

“Normal” (Lior Dayan, Asaf Korman, Israel)

“Thin Ice” (Lena Endre, Søren Stærmose, Sweden, Greenland, Iceland)

“Unchained” (Joseph Madmony, Tamar Kay, Davd Ofek, Israel)

“Wara” (Charli Beleteau, Niger, Senegal, France)

“World on Fire” (Peter Bowker, UK)

