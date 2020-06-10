Russian World War II Epic ‘The Last Frontier’ Sells to North America and U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Shout! Studios has take North American rights to World War II epic “The Last Frontier,” while U.K. rights have gone to Signature Entertainment. The deals will be announced Wednesday by the film’s sales agent Central Partnership at Roskino’s digital market, Key Buyers Event.

Distribution rights to the film were also sold to Japan (New Select), South Korea (PoongKyung SoRi) and Scandinavia (Mis.Label). Central Partnership will continue to close sales during Key Buyers Event and at Cannes’ Virtual Film Market.

“The Last Frontier,” inspired by real events, tells the story of how cadets from the Podolsk military academy staged a heroic stand outside Moscow in 1941. Cadets were sent to the front line, fighting alongside units from the 43rd division to hold back the German advance until reinforcements arrived. Hopelessly outnumbered, thousands of young men died in a battle lasting almost two weeks.

“The Last Frontier” is produced by VoenFilm Studio with support from the Russian Ministry of Culture and Russian Cinema Fund.

Producer Igor Ugolnikov said: “Our film was conceived as a historically accurate cinematic depiction of real events and battles, and of the real heroes who laid down their lives so that we may live in peace.”

He added: “In recreating this historic event, our film provokes the viewer to think about very important questions: What made these young men so courageous? Where did they get the moral strength to hold their positions?”

Vadim Vereshchagin, CEO of Central Partnership, said: “We are very glad that this film, about true heroes and their feat in an important milestone of WWII, gained the trust of American and British buyers. By promoting Russian films abroad we hope to popularize Russian productions internationally.”