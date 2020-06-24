Terry Gilliam Documentary ‘He Dreams of Giants’ Sells to Multiple Territories

London-based production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation has closed key deals on documentary “He Dreams of Giants,” charting Terry Gilliam’s 30-year journey to bring the story of Don Quixote to life on screen.

The film is the follow up from Keith Fulton and Lou Pepe’s “Lost in La Mancha” (2002), which focused on Gilliam’s first, and ill-fated attempt to tell the same story.

Film Constellation has sold both films to Scandinavia and the Baltics (NonStop Entertainment), and “He Dreams of Giants” has also been sold to German-speaking territories (Koch Media), and Poland (Mayfly).

Both films are directed by Fulton and Pepe. “Lost in La Mancha” was produced by BAFTA-nominee Lucy Darwin. “He Dreams of Giants” was produced by Darwin and Fulton.

“He Dreams of Giants” premiered at Doc NYC and AFI Fest, and is a Darwin Films and Low Key Pictures Production in association with Corniche Media and Fikree Films.

Also included in Film Constellation’s slate is the newly announced Paxton Winters’ survivalist thriller “Outside the Wire,” starring Garrett Hedlund, Christopher Nelius’ renegade equality doc “Girls Can’t Surf,” as well as Spanish-language action title “Sky High,” starring “Money Heist’s” Miguel Herrán and Luis Tosar (“Cell 211”).

“Sky High,” “He Dreams of Giants” and several other films will be screening as part of the virtual Cannes Marché this week.