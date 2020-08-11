‘Tenet’ Tickets On Sale in U.K. From Wednesday

It’s finally here. After months of feverish anticipation, U.K. cinema goers will be able to buy their tickets for the year’s most anticipated movie, “Tenet.”

Tickets for the Christopher Nolan thriller, which will release in U.K. cinemas on Aug. 26, are set to go on sale on Wednesday at chains such as Showcase and Picturehouse and the BFI Imax, all of whom have teased ticket availability on social media.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet opens here on Wednesday 26th August. Tickets go on sale tomorrow. From Wednesday, why not whet your appetite with the 10th anniversary re-issue of Nolan's Inception, featuring an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Tenet. https://t.co/RRzo8NFYUm pic.twitter.com/RkvPc7SRKJ — Clapham Picturehouse (@ClaphamPH) August 11, 2020

#TENET TICKETS GO ON SALE TOMORROW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r0WoQYIUEF — Showcase Cinemas UK (@ShowcaseCinemas) August 11, 2020

A dedicated website, TenetFilmTickets.co.uk, also handily shows where tickets are available in your area.

More follows.