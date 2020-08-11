‘Tenet’ Tickets On Sale in U.K. From Wednesday

It’s finally here. After months of feverish anticipation, U.K. cinema goers will be able to buy their tickets for the year’s most anticipated movie, “Tenet.”
Tickets for the Christopher Nolan thriller, which will release in U.K. cinemas on Aug. 26, are set to go on sale on Wednesday at chains such as Showcase and Picturehouse and the BFI Imax, all of whom have teased ticket availability on social media.
A dedicated website, TenetFilmTickets.co.uk, also handily shows where tickets are available in your area.
