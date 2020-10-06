‘Tenet’ Remains Atop U.K., Ireland Box Office as Many Cinemas Prepare to Shutter

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” won the U.K. and Ireland box office crown for the sixth weekend in a row, collecting £628,247 ($813,445), according to final numbers from Comscore. The Warner Bros. title now has a running total of £15,948,191 ($20,647,461) in the territory.

Another Warner Bros. title “Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite” debuted in second position with £456,532 ($591,310).

Shear Entertainment’s sleeper hit, young adult romance “After We Collided,” dropped a place to third, collecting £390,298 ($505,406) and now has a total of £3,198,469 ($4,141,773).

Warner Bros.’ “Bill & Ted Face the Music” continued to slide with £146,594 ($189,800) and now has £1,067,997 ($1,382,770) in the territory.

Signature’s animation “The Elfkins” debuted in fifth position with £131,374 ($170,168) while another debutant, A24 and Trafalgar’s “On the Rocks,” directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, bowed in seventh place with £93,821 ($121,566).

The U.K. exhibition sector is facing an unprecedented crisis after the Cineworld group decided to temporarily close all their cinemas from Friday, including the Picturehouse and Cineworld cinemas. The decision came on the back of the postponement of James Bond film “No Time to Die” to April 2021.

The Cineworld group accounts for some 25-30% of the territory’s box office, according to industry estimates. The exhibition sector suffered a further body blow with the Odeon group deciding to operate a quarter of their cinemas only on weekends.

The upcoming weekend releases therefore will be on a much reduced screen count. Independent cinemas remain open with a cash boost from the British Film Institute.

The releases include Rose Glass’ London Film Festival winner “Saint Maud,” Miranda July’s Sundance title “Kajillionaire” and “I Am Woman,” a film about the life of activist and musician Helen Reddy, who died last week.