‘Tenet’ Continues U.K., Ireland Box Office Reign

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the fifth consecutive weekend, collecting £648,517 ($831,470) from 569 locations, according to final figures from Comscore.

The Warner Bros. release has a running total of £14,995,041 (19,223,434) from the territory.

Shear Entertainment’s young adult romance “After We Collided” continued its robust performance, declining a marginal 14% to record £514,020 ($658,860) from 489 sites, for a total of £2,563,372 ($3,286,008).

Warner Bros.’ “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” starring Keanu Reeves, took £216,790 ($278,036) from 559 sites for a total of £834,981 ($1,070,939).

A pair of animation titles displayed resilience with a surge in numbers. Disney’s “Onward” registered a 48% increase to collect £126,355 ($162,108) from 426 locations. The title now has £7,308,920 ($9,377,031) from the territory. Meanwhile, Vertigo U.K.’s “100% Wolf” surged 51% to collect £89,634 ($114,981) from 433 sites, and now has a total of £1,281,535 ($1,643,722).

New entrant, Munro Film’s “Schemers,” debuted in tenth position with £34,474 ($44,211) from 208 locations.

The upcoming Thursday will see the release of Chinese fantasy animation “Jiang Zi Ya: The Legend Of Deification” from China Lion Film Distributor.

Friday will see a plethora of releases including Malou Reymann’s Rotterdam winner “A Perfectly Normal Family” from Modern Films; Warner Bros’ “Cats & Dogs: Paws Unite,” the third film in the franchise; Craig Roberts’ acclaimed “Eternal Beauty,” starring Sally Hawkins and Billie Piper from Bulldog Film Distribution; and Sofia Coppola’s “On The Rocks,” starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans from A24.

Friday also sees the release of Break Thru Films’ Venice 2019 nominee “Rialto”; Kaleidoscope Entertainment’s “That Click,” a documentary about legendary photographer Douglas Kirkland; Signature Entertainment’s animation “The Elfkins”; and MusicFilmNetwork’s “The Quiet One,” a documentary about Rolling Stones founder Bill Wyman.