×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: The Mediapro Studio Links with Disney, David Simon, Mike Leigh For New Projects

‘Tenet’ Continues U.K., Ireland Box Office Reign

Tenet
Melinda Sue Gordon

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the fifth consecutive weekend, collecting £648,517 ($831,470) from 569 locations, according to final figures from Comscore.

The Warner Bros. release has a running total of £14,995,041 (19,223,434) from the territory.

Shear Entertainment’s young adult romance “After We Collided” continued its robust performance, declining a marginal 14% to record £514,020 ($658,860) from 489 sites, for a total of £2,563,372 ($3,286,008).

Warner Bros.’ “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” starring Keanu Reeves, took £216,790 ($278,036) from 559 sites for a total of £834,981 ($1,070,939).

A pair of animation titles displayed resilience with a surge in numbers. Disney’s “Onward” registered a 48% increase to collect £126,355 ($162,108) from 426 locations. The title now has £7,308,920 ($9,377,031) from the territory. Meanwhile, Vertigo U.K.’s “100% Wolf” surged 51% to collect £89,634 ($114,981) from 433 sites, and now has a total of £1,281,535 ($1,643,722).

New entrant, Munro Film’s “Schemers,” debuted in tenth position with £34,474 ($44,211) from 208 locations.

The upcoming Thursday will see the release of Chinese fantasy animation “Jiang Zi Ya: The Legend Of Deification” from China Lion Film Distributor.

Friday will see a plethora of releases including Malou Reymann’s Rotterdam winner “A Perfectly Normal Family” from Modern Films; Warner Bros’ “Cats & Dogs: Paws Unite,” the third film in the franchise; Craig Roberts’ acclaimed “Eternal Beauty,” starring Sally Hawkins and Billie Piper from Bulldog Film Distribution; and Sofia Coppola’s “On The Rocks,” starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans from A24.

Friday also sees the release of Break Thru Films’ Venice 2019 nominee “Rialto”; Kaleidoscope Entertainment’s “That Click,” a documentary about legendary photographer Douglas Kirkland; Signature Entertainment’s animation “The Elfkins”; and MusicFilmNetwork’s “The Quiet One,” a documentary about Rolling Stones founder Bill Wyman.

1 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad