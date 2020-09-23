‘Tenet’ Continues U.K., Ireland Box-Office Sway as ‘After We Collided’ Gains

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” has remained in pole position at the U.K. and Ireland box-office, collecting £796,309 ($1,011,097) from 616 locations in its fourth weekend, according to final numbers from Comscore.

The Warner Bros. release now has a running total of £13,879,635 ($17,617,559) in the territory.

Shear Entertainment’s young adult romance “After We Collided” continues to gain with £598,294 ($759,605) from 454 sites and now has a total of £1,719,760 ($2,183,291). Directed by Roger Kumble (“Suits,” “Pretty Little Liars”), the film is a follow up to last year’s “After.” Both are based on novels by Ann Todd. The film has collected some $30 million worldwide, making it this year’s late summer sleeper hit.

Warner’s “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” that reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, collected £462,051 ($586,845) on debut from 569 sites.

Classical concert documentary “André Rieu: Magical Maastricht,” released by Piece of Magic, debuted in fourth position with £124,101 ($157,565) from 403 sites.

Disney’s “X-Men” universe film “The New Mutants” continued to slide with £106,199 ($134,814) from 429 sites. The film now has a total of £1,314,899 ($1,669,265) in the territory.

Other notable debuts include “Suffragette” director Sarah Gavron’s positively reviewed film “Rocks,” distributed by Altitude Film Distribution, which collected £75,478 ($95,798) from 92 locations; and Rubika Shah’s Grierson Award-winning music documentary “White Riot,” released by MFilms, that took £47,898 ($60,780) from 30 sites.

On the upcoming weekend, Parkland Entertainment will release mature romance “23 Walks,” and Studiocanal will bow modern day capitalism documentary “Capital in the Twenty-First Century.” In addition, Nickelodeon releases “JoJo Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M. Tour On The Big Screen,” featuring American dancer, singer, actress and YouTube personality Joelle Joanie ‘JoJo’ Siwa, while Curzon bows “Little Girl,” about an eight-year-old girl born into a boy’s body.

Vertigo Releasing has Sundance nominee and SXSW winner “Miss Juneteenth” coming up, while Peccadillo Pictures has lined up Sundance winner “Monsoon.”

Dogwoof is releasing Ron Howard’s California wildfire documentary “Rebuilding Paradise” and Munro Film Services is releasing comedy crime drama “Schemers,” while Fifth Column Films is debuting music documentary “Southern Journey (Revisited).”

Meanwhile, repertory distribution company Park Circus is re-releasing all the films in the “Rocky” franchise.