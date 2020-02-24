Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Little America’ is Pre-Sales Hit for AGC International

“Little America,” an upcoming Sylvester Stallone-starring sci-fi-action thriller, has proven to be a strong attraction for sales powerhouse AGC International.

With Rowan Athale writing and directing, the project was introduced earlier this week at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market. Athale (“Wasteland,” “Outside the Wire,” “Way Down”) was in Berlin and met with distributors.

His story is set in a dark future where America has gone bankrupt and turned into a war zone. Stallone plays a mercenary hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter somewhere within a walled city inside Hong Kong, where many Americans have fled.

Major pre-sales deals were announced by AGC’s president of worldwide distribution, Michael Rothstein.

Completed sales have been made with Metropolitan in France; Leonine in Germany and Switzerland; Wild Bunch in Italy; Sun Distribution for pan-Latin America, Spain and Portugal; SPI in Benelux, Turkey and pan-Eastern Europe; Parakeet in CIS; Odeon in Greece; Lionsgate India; Joy N Cinema in Korea and Vietnam; Fox International for Asian pay-TV; MovieCloud in Taiwan; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; PT Prima in Indonesia; Empire in South Africa; United King in Israel; and Selim Ramia in the Middle East.

Production is set to begin mid-year through Stallone’s Balboa Productions and AGC. Michael Bay is executive producing through his Platinum Dunes. AGC International, part of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, is handling global sales ex-North America, and is jointly handling North American rights with CAA Media Finance.

Other titles on AGC’s slate include Neil Burger’s young-adult sci-fi thriller “Voyagers”; Tate Taylor’s comedy “Breaking News in Yuba County,” with Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina and Wanda Sykes; Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman-starring revenge thriller “The Secrets We Keep”; and sci-fi TV series “War of the Worlds,” starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern, which premiered this month on EPIX.