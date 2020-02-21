‘Supernova,’ Starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, Attracts Further Distributors (EXCLUSIVE)

“Supernova,” a romantic drama starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a longtime couple on a road trip, has inked a raft of further distribution deals, closed by the Bureau Sales.

Latest buyers for the film, directed by Harry Macqueen, include Madman in Australia, CDC for Latin America, Lev in Israel, A Really Good Film Company in Hong Kong and Bir in Turkey.

As reported exclusively by Variety, the film was previously sold to the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Weltkino), Japan (Culture Entertainment), Benelux (Cineart), Taiwan (Catchplay), Penny Black (Airlines) and Scandinavia (Scanbox).

“Supernova” centers on Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), partners of 20 years, who are traveling across England in their old RV visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-onset dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.

As the trip progresses, however, their ideas for the future clash, secrets come out, and their love for each other is tested as never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s illness.

“‘Supernova’ is a deeply romantic, modern love story,” said Macqueen, who also wrote the script. “It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other, but being pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in. It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core.”

The movie marks actor Macqueen’s second feature as a director following his highly regarded debut, “Hinterland,” in 2014.

“Supernova” is produced by Emily Morgan of Quiddity Films (“I Am Not a Witch,” “Make Up”) and Tristan Goligher of the Bureau (“45 Years,” “Lean on Pete,” “Only You,” “Weekend”). Financiers are BBC Films and the BFI. Executive producers are Mary Burke, Vincent Gadelle and Eva Yates.

Development was initiated by Morgan, with research and screenwriting support from the Wellcome Trust and Quiddity’s BFI Vision Award, before the Bureau boarded the film.