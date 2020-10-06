Sundance Title ‘Herself’ Postpones U.K., Ireland Theatrical Release

After several blockbuster postponements including James Bond film “No Time To Die,” the ongoing crisis in the U.K. and Ireland exhibition sector has claimed its first victim in Phyllida Lloyd’s Sundance Film Festival title “Herself.”

Distributor Element Pictures announced Tuesday: “We can’t wait to share #HerselfFilm with UK & Irish audiences, but unfortunately we are going to have to wait a little longer. Due to Irish #Covid19 measures & the current UK cinema landscape, the release has been postponed, but we’ll be back with a new date as soon as possible!”

The film was due to release Oct. 16 in U.K. and Ireland cinemas via Element Distribution and Picturehouse Entertainment. The latter is the distribution arm of Picturehouse Cinemas, part of the giant Cineworld group that confirmed Monday the temporary closure of its U.K. and U.S. operations. A quarter of all Odeon cinemas in the territory will also operate only on weekends from Friday.

Meanwhile, the Irish government is moving the entire country to level three restrictions from midnight Tuesday for the next three weeks as the second wave of coronavirus spreads across the country. “All indoor museums, galleries, cinemas and other cultural attractions should close,” states the Irish government directive.

However, not all indies are postponing releases. Studiocanal confirmed Monday that the release of “Saint Maud” would go ahead as planned on Oct. 9, and “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula” on Nov. 6.

“Herself” premiered at Sundance in January and since then has ridden a wave of critical acclaim, winning two awards at the Dublin International Film Festival and receiving considerable festival play at San Sebastian and Rome. It plays as part of the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8.