STXfilms and Amazon Prime Video Sign Multi-Year European Output Deal

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez star in HUSTLERS
CREDIT: Courtesy of STXfilms

STXfilms and Amazon Prime Video have signed a multi-year, multi-territory output deal that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to STX movies in France. The pact marks the first time a global streamer has entered a multi-year, all-rights slate agreement in France.

Under the deal, Amazon Prime Video will also have exclusive first pay SVOD window rights to STX films in the U.K. and Italy. As such, STX’s mid-budget, star-studded movies will become a key part of Prime Video’s growing premium offering in Europe.

In the U.K., where STX handles the distribution of its own films, the partnership with Prime Video in meant to fast-track STX’s plans to grow its slate, following recent popular releases such as “Hustlers” (pictured), “I Feel Pretty” and “Den of Thieves.” The two companies previously collaborated in the U.K. on films such as “21 Bridges” and “Peppermint.”

In Italy, Prime Video will provide a direct output for first pay SVOD rights, while STX will keep working with its preferred partners in Italy for other rights, including theatrical.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Prime Video in such a meaningful way, putting together a truly unprecedented deal that reflects the value of our slate in a changing international marketplace,” said John Friedberg, president of STXinternational.

Brad Beale, VP of worldwide content licensing at Prime Video, said “movies have always been popular with Prime members and we are excited to make STX films available on Prime Video in the UK, Italy and France.”

“STX has a great track record of delivering entertaining films and we know our customers will love these movies,” said Beale.

  Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez star

