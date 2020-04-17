STX Set to Merge with India’s Eros International

Indian studio Eros International is merging with Hollywood player STX Global to create a new entity named Eros STX Global Corporation.

The revamped capital structure includes $125 million of incremental equity from new and existing STX Entertainment equity investors, including TPG, Hony Capital and Liberty Global and a robust balance sheet that includes a $350 million JP Morgan-led credit facility.

The new management team will be led by Kishore Lulla as Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Simonds as Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Warren as Chief Financial Officer, Rishika Lulla Singh and Noah Fogelson as Co-Presidents, and Prem Parameswaran as Head of Corporate Strategy.

