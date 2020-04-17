×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Introducing Variety VIP+
Read Next: Julia Child Doc From ‘RBG’ Filmmakers Lands at Sony Pictures Classics

STX Set to Merge with India’s Eros International

Robert Simonds STX
TERENCE PATRICK

Indian studio Eros International is merging with Hollywood player STX Global to create a new entity named Eros STX Global Corporation.

The revamped capital structure includes $125 million of incremental equity from new and existing STX Entertainment equity investors, including TPG, Hony Capital and Liberty Global and a robust balance sheet that includes a $350 million JP Morgan-led credit facility.

The new management team will be led by Kishore Lulla as Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Simonds as Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Warren as Chief Financial Officer, Rishika Lulla Singh and Noah Fogelson as Co-Presidents, and Prem Parameswaran as Head of Corporate Strategy.

More to come.

Popular on Variety

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad