Toronto: Studiocanal Launches Sales on Tomas Alfredson’s ‘Jonsson Gang’

Studiocanal will handle worldwide sales at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival on “The Jonsson Gang” from “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “Let The Right One In” director Tomas Alfredson.

A reboot of a successful Swedish film series, “The Jonsson Gang” follows a gang gone legit who reunite for one last heist. It stars Henrik Dorsin (“Triangle of Sadness”), Hedda Stiernstedt (“The Restaurant”), David Sundin (“Taskmaster”), Myanna Buring (“Downton Abbey”) and Lena Olin (“Chocolate”).

Alfredson said: “‘The Jonsson Gang’ is based on a film series from the 1980’s that practically every living Swedish person has seen. An international audience mostly knows my work with intimidating vampires and sullen spies, while most of my work has been comedic. It’s been a lot of fun to return to something laughable and we look forward to finding a worldwide audience with Studiocanal.”

The film is written by Alfredson, Henrik Dorsin and Rikard Ulvshammar, and produced by Anna Carlsten, Pontus Edgren, Joshua Mehr and Fatima Varhos. Studiocanal produced “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” winning two BAFTAs in the process.

Ron Halpern, executive VP of global production at Studiocanal, said: “All of us at Studiocanal are thrilled to be able to work with Tomas Alfredson again. ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ is one of the films we are most proud of and we look forward to sharing Tomas’ craftsmanship again with the world: this time with a lot of humor and fun.”

“The Jonsson Gang” is an FLX production in co-production with Another Park Film, Dorsin Enterprises, Tonefilm, SF Studios and TV4, in collaboration with C More, Chimney and Studiocanal, with support from the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV fond and Norrköpings filmfond.

SF Studios will distribute the film in Sweden in December.