Studiocanal Buys 100% of Tandem Productions, Rola Bauer Steps Down

Studiocanal has acquired a 100% stake in its German subsidiary Tandem Productions, picking up the stakes of partners Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin and Jonas Bauer.

Rola Bauer, a founding partner of Tandem and managing director of Studiocanal, is also stepping down from both of her roles, though she will keep working with the banner on a few high-profile series through a non-exclusive consulting deal with Studiocanal. The acquisition was announced today by Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal.

Among the slate of shows being handled by Bauer and Studiocanal as part of this consulting deal are “Shadowplay,” from Måns Mårlind (“The Bridge”), produced by Tandem Productions/BRON Studio, and co-produced by ZDF, NENT/Viaplay and Canal Plus; “On The Verge,” written by and starring Julie Delpy and Elisabeth Shue, and produced by The Film TV with Canal Plus and Netflix.

“Upping our stake will benefit the continued growth of our global television production and distribution businesses,” said Marsh.

“Rola is an excellent partner and incredibly talented executive (who) has strongly contributed to the development of Studiocanal TV over the past eight years,” added Marsh, who also praised Bauer for “her hard work and tremendous dedication.”

Bauer, a Golden Globe and two-time Emmy-nominated executive, said her “aim has always been to enlighten and entertain through television that transcends the boundaries.”

“Founding this company over 20 years ago and further building it, together with Studiocanal and the fantastic teams in Munich, Paris and London, led by Anna Marsh, has been an inspiring experience,” said Bauer.

Citing “Zerozerozero,” “Safe,” “Years & Years,” “War of the Worlds” and the upcoming “Shadowplay,” Bauer said there has “never been a better time to be in the international content business, creating and connecting platforms for our future economic recovery.”