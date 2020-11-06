Studiocanal Sets Paris Bataclan Attack Feature With ‘BPM’ Star Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (EXCLUSIVE)

European production-distribution-sales powerhouse Studiocanal is on board the Paris Bataclan attack feature “Un año, una noche,” with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, breakout star of “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” set to topline.

A Spanish-French co-production, “Un año, una noche” is produced by Bambú Producciones, creator of hit Spanish drama series such as “Gran Hotel,” “Velvet” and “Cable Girls”; Mister Fields and Friends, Bambu’s movie production label; and La Termita, the shingle run by the film’s director, Isaki Lacuesta. Lacuesta is best-known for left-of-field features such as San Sebastian Golden Shell winners “The Double Steps” and “Between Two Waters.”

Jérôme Vidal and Julien Naveau’s Paris-based Noodles Production produces out of France in collaboration with Studiocanal, which will handle international sales and distribution.

Inspired in large part by the autobiographical book written by Ramon González, a survivor of the attack, “Un año, una noche” depicts the Bataclan terrorist attack but also focuses on how a young Spaniard and his girlfriend, both survivors, attempt to battle its psychological trauma.

“This is a positive film which talks about how love can overcome terror,” said Bambú and Mister Fields founder-producer Ramón Campos.

“This is the film with the biggest international vocation that I’ve been involved in, and an attempt to make auteur cinema at a European level, rather than in Spain, where auteur films are usually very small,” added Lacuesta, who has co-written the screenplay with regular writing partner Isa Campo and Fran Araujo (“The Plague”).

“Un año, una noche” marks part of an ever-closer relationship between Bambu and Studiocanal, which acquired a minority stake in the Madrid-based production house in 2016, as Studiocanal itself, owned by Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, looks to be ever more involved in Spanish-language production.

That relationship has already seen Studiocanal team with Bambu and Movistar Plus, the pay TV division of telecom giant Telefonica, on drama series “Instinto,” starring Mario Casas, where Studiocanal handled worldwide distribution, and on “En el corredor de la muerte” (“On Death Row”), the real life story of Pablo Ibar, found guilty of triple homicide in Florida in 1994. Here, Studiocanal co-produced and also handled distribution.

Backed by Studiocanal, Bambu has sought to meet the tremendous new demand for Spanish-language content, and its titles in particular, encompassing commercial series, series with journalistic content, documentary series and feature films.

In movies, “Un año, una noche” marks the third feature announcement from Bambu after chiller “32 Malasaña Street,” produced with Warner Bros. España, Atresmedia Cine and 4Cats, on which Studiocanal acquired international.

A second production, romantic period melodrama “El verano que vivimos,” which received a charity screening at September’s San Sebastian Festival, is produced with Warner Bros. and Atresmedia Cine, with Warner Bros. taking international distribution rights.