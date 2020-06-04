Strand Releasing Acquires North American Rights to Ray Yeung’s ‘Twilight’s Kiss’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired North American rights to Ray Yeung’s “Twilight’s Kiss” (“Suk Suk”) which world premiered at Busan and played at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Sold by Films Boutique, “Twilight’s Kiss” tells the story of two closeted married men in their twilight years, Pak, a 70 year-old taxi driver who refuses to retire, and Hoi, a 65 year-old retired single father. Despite years of societal and personal pressure, they are proud of the families they have created through hard work and determination. Yet, when they meet, something that had been suppressed for so many years is unleashed in them.

Strand Releasing, whose roster is packed with renowned world auteurs, previously handled Yeung’s film “Front Cover” with Jake Choi (“Single Parents”). “The delicate and beautiful story of two older men finding love later in life is a refreshing and realistic story and although uniquely Asian, is universal,” said Marcus Hu at Strand Releasing. The L.A.-based distribution is planning a theatrical release in the late fall, kicking off in New York with Film Forum.

Films Boutique’s boss Jean Christophe Simon, who negotiated the deal with Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans, said “‘Twilight’s Kiss’ was one of the sleepers of the Berlin International Film Festival and the film has secured strong sales following its presentation there.”

“Twilight’s Kiss” earned critical acclaim at the Hong Kong Film Awards where Tai Bo won best actor and Patra Au Ga Man won best supporting actress. “Twilight’s Kiss” also won the Hong Kong Screenwriters’ Guild for best screenplay for Ray Yeung, and best role in a screenplay for Bo, who also nabbed the Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards for best actor. The movie also won five nominations from the Taipei Golden Horse Awards including the best narrative feature and best actor for Bo and Ben Yuen.

“Twilight’s Kiss” was selected for BFI Flare, as well as San Francisco International Film Festival and other fests which were canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

“In ‘Twilight’s Kiss,’ Ray has crafted a touching and moving story set against the backdrop of life as it has been in Hong Kong, but which is rapidly disappearing from view,” said Michael J. Werner who produced the film.

Yeung, meanwhile, said Strand Releasing’s Hu and Gerrans have “the passion and the expertise to help the film reach the widest possible audiences.”

Strand’s current slate of films include Christophe Honore’s “On A Magical Night,” Hong Khaou’s “Monsoon” starring Henry Golding, Maryam Touzani’s “Adam,” Steven Oritt’s “My Name is Sara” and Ina Weisse’s “The Audition” starring Nina Hoss.